Ideal Entertainment & SM Entertainments Inc (North America) sign up with India’s newest singing sensation AVI for the launch of his first single in India

MUMBAI: When global entertainment powerhouses managing icons such as AR. Rahman come calling, it is a proof that you are going places. This happened with Avitesh Shrivastava aka Avi, an immensely talented performer and the elder son of the popular Bollywood music composer, the late Aadesh Shrivastava. Recently, international entertainment houses Ideal Entertainment and SM Entertainment signed up with Avi for managing his professional collaborations and marketing in the Caribbean, South America, North America, Asia and Europe. They will also oversee the launch of Avi’s first single, Main Hua Tera, in India on 19th November, 2018, post which they will introduce the talented young musician to audiences in the USA.

SM Entertainments (SME) is a Canadian company pioneering a revolution in the entertainment domain by producing innovative content and offering specialized services in the emerging segment of social networked entertainment. SME wants to incorporate various layers of cultures and languages that can resonate with everyone locally wherever they are.

Launched at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, Ideal Entertainment, on the other hand, partners with iconic brands in film and music from all over the world. Incepted at one of the most culturally diverse cities, Toronto, Ideal Entertainment continues to produce innovative content and live entertainment with impeccable production quality and vision. These production companies collectively serve as a global marketplace for amazing content distributed across regions such as Europe, Asia, North America, South America and the Caribbean.

The seeds of this association were sown three years ago, when SM Entertainments Director Sase Persaud, met with Avi and his father in Las Vegas. Commenting on the same, Persaud said, “I remember an immensely gifted and confident young boy with a versatile and unique singing ability. Today, his natural skills have been honed substantially with continuous practice, a rich musical legacy from his family and a single-minded focus on improving his craft. We see a great future ahead for Avi in the global entertainment domain, and we want to be the people supporting Avi on his journey towards worldwide fame and greatness!”

Ideal Entertainment is currently co-producing 99 Songs, a feature-length romantic musical with A.R. Rahman’s YM Movies, set to be released in Hindi and Tamil. Furthermore, it is also co-producing A.R. Rahman’s directorial debut Le Musk, a never-before-experienced virtual-reality powered cinematic experience. Filmed in Rome and shot in English, this musically immersive film is being produced by Ideal Entertainment, Thenandal Studio Limited, Zilvermeer Productions and Intel. For Avi, associating with such big production houses so early in his career ensures great scope of grabbing huge opportunities and associating with some of the finest musicians in the world right now.

Commenting on having Avi on-board, Ideal Entertainment spokesperson Michael Frederticks said, “Avi has already acquired heaps of praise from legends in the entertainment business such as Akon, and has performed with famed musicians such as Sean Kingston, T-Pain, French Montana among many others. His perfect hold on his craft combined with a deep desire to learn and a humble yet confident attitude is the ideal combination to have for a musical icon of the millennial generation. We believe Avi’s first single will be a grand success and will propel his career to the heights of greatness he is destined to achieve. Our goal is to make him a performer of international repute, and get him to the Grammys!”

SM Entertainments will manage Avi’s marketing and fan engagement events in the Caribbean, South America, North America, Asia and Europe, where he will also be planning live shows. Post the launch of the single, Avi is also slated to do a tour of the USA. Through Avi’s talent and the combined vision of Ideal and SM Entertainment to bring the best of world music to global audiences, Avi’s initiation in the entertainment world is set to be a memorable one.