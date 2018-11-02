RadioandMusic
| 02 Nov 2018
Zee TV's 'Sa Re Ga Ma PA' 2018 launches thought provoking marketing campaign
Tags:
Marketing and Promotions | Sa Re Ga Ma Pa | ​ Shekhar Ravjiani​​ | Sona Mohapatra | Sharik Patel | Sajid-Wajid | Essel Vision Productions | Zee TV |

MUMBAI:  Zee TV and India’s iconic music reality show flagged off it’s 2018 season on 13 October 2018. Introducing a completely new format, the show has a lot in store this year. The makers have introduced a very unique marketing strategy for the show.

Spilling beans on the same, CEO Essel Vision Productions Sharik Patel revealed, “We have launched a very thought provoking marketing campaign along with the judges by forming the Rashtriya Sangeet Party. It demands discriminating labels and bringing people together for celebrating their talent and love for music. The campaign not only broke cutter, but also reinforces the perception of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a dynamic brand that boasts of the time in Zee TV as an industry pioneer.”

Patel was speaking at the recently held grand musical evening and press-conference of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which has become an institution itself, marking its 23rd year with the 2018 edition.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s new has sensational judges on board like Shekhar Ravjiani, Sona Mohapatra and Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo.  The shoe has already kicked-off on a high note and is making noise for its bang on concept and of course appreciation of real, live music, irrespective of any sort of discrimination. Gold winners of each of the three Gharana’s were also introduced at the musical evening.

Also Read: Some shows gain popularity, a few others gain a cult status, but very rarely a show becomes an institution in itself like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sharik Patel

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is aired every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm only on Zee TV.

