Some shows gain popularity, a few others gain a cult status, but very rarely a show becomes an institution in itself like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sharik Patel

MUMBAI: India’s oldest and most successful singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa hosted a grand musical evening, followed by a press conference on the onset of the show’s new season that went on air on 13 October 2018. The event was attended by judges of the show, namely Bollywood music composer - singer Shekhar Ravjiani, singer Sona Mohapatra, music-composer-singer Wajid Khan and Sharik Patel - CEO Essel Vision Productions.

Speaking at the occasion, Essel Vision Productions CEO Sharik Patel said, “Some shows gain popularity, a few others gain a cult status, but very rarely a show becomes an institution in itself like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. It is the country’s premiere platform to celebrate the singing talent of the common man, offering aspiring singers an opportunity to showcase their golden voices and build their careers in the world of music.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has turned 23 this year. On the new season, Patel further said, “The new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa celebrates music as a universal language that unites mankind. The core thought of the show is music for all, #MusicSeBaneHum. We have a diverse mix of talent this year as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa refuses to discriminate on the grounds of caste, creed, background, gender, sexuality and chooses to focus its spotlight firmly on talent alone. We have also consciously taken off the age bar and opened up to anyone above the age of 15 years and above.”

When asked about the judges, Sharik Patel exclaimed, “While we are happy to have Wajid Khan and Shekhar Ravjiani, who are an inseparable part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa family on our panel. The season marks Sona Mohapatra’s debut as the first ever female judge on the panel of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, so this itself is a unique distinction and a unique offering, this year.”

Lastly, Patel signed off, “There is a plenty of freshness to offer all our viewers. Season after season the show has not only re-invented itself but has also brought the entire nation together to celebrate pure and un-adulterated singing.”

The event was a musical galore that not only saw fabulous performances by all the three judges, but also by the gold medal winner of each of their Gharana’s.

Meanwhile the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on 13 October 2018 and the show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm only on Zee TV.