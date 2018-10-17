Online Music Marketing agency Moon Jelly announces official launch at Ade 2018

MUMBAI: With an ever-increasing number of DJs and producers trying their hand at making it in the music industry, it is getting more and more difficult for artists to stand out from the crowd. We are living in a time where “releasing music just isn’t good enough anymore. If you want to stand out in today’s digital world, you need to have a carefully thought-out marketing strategy,” says Remko De Jong. That is where Moon Jelly comes into the picture.

Moon Jelly is a new creative marketing agency that equips artists with all the tools they will ever need to execute a successful marketing plan to boost their careers and help them achieve their goals. An artist can browse through dozens of useful services within the Moon Jelly website, with tailor-made logos, artwork, press releases, copywriting and a complete social media x-ray just some of the services that an artist can avail of.

In just a number of weeks, Moon Jelly has amassed over 1 thousand sign ups to their service from DJs and producers from around the world. Talking about the music business and the Moon Jelly team Remko says “the music business has evolved into a tech business, crafting a clever marketing and branding strategy requires a wide variety of skills sets, that’s why our team consists of people who have a background in advertising as well as record labels, artist agencies, PR and media.”

As artists are constantly competing against each other to get included in Spotify and YouTube playlists, devising a marketing plan to promote their song is vital. “If a release plan details all the promotional activities, it becomes much easier to visualize a roadmap to success – such as more Spotify plays, more tickets sold to your show, and even more followers on your social accounts,” says Remko de Jong, Chief Strategy Officer of Moon Jelly.

Moon Jelly is gearing up to launch its service to the world at this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event on Wednesday, October 17th from 17:00 to 20:00 at Amsterdam’s Umsjatka Studios. The launch event will be hosted by Remko de Jong and Chris Bauduin, who will be showcasing their creation to everyone present. To be a part of this special occasion, you can RSVP here.

Budding artists and producers will also get the chance to take part in an exclusive free press shoot, which will be conducted by world renowned photographer Ali Mousavi, who has worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, such as Armin van Buuren, Nicky Romero, Skrillex, Post Malone, Drake and many more. The shoot will take place on Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 to 17:00 at Amsterdam’s Umsjatka Studios. For the chance to experience this incredible opportunity, click this link and follow the steps.