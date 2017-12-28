Budweiser Experiences launches its first ever TVC in India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences today announced the launch of their first ever TVC in India Let Your Sound be Seen. Budweiser Experiences believes in unlocking freedom for fans through music and this year the brand took a step further in shaping the electronic music culture in the country.

This TVC marks the third milestone in the brand’s larger-than-life music campaign. Budweiser Experiences kick started its 2017 music campaign by activating a completely new occasion- Halloween across India, a one of a kind experiential urging consumer to come forth and ‘Join the Fearless’. This was followed by launching BUDx, where electronic music creators, curators and consumers gathered for three days of workshops, masterclasses, panels and events done in collaboration with Boiler Room.

The TVC developed by creative agency Wieden and Kennedy, is a 45-second film that captures the brand philosophy and is a war cry for the youth to express their true self through music.

Here is the TVC:

Commenting on the campaign ABInBev India Marketing Director Kartikeya Sharma said; “2017 has been a fantastic year for Budweiser Experiences, as we brought to life never-seen before music and cultural experiences like Halloween and BUDx in India. Our first Made-in-India TVC captures how music provides real freedom to today’s millennials and inspires them to live life on their own terms. Budweiser Experiences will continue its agenda of effective storytelling and impactful story-doing in the coming year as well.”

Talking about their inspiration behind the campaign Wieden and Kennedy Delhi Creative Director Jonathan George said, "Our task was to make an international brand feel approachable to the Indian millennial via the passion point of music – so we showed a house party that makes you wish you were there, combining a modern vibe with the spontaneity of the Indian scene. We wanted to give a message that through music, anyone and everyone can show their true selves. Getting the music right was equally crucial, and Jungle’s ‘Busy Earnin’ gave us the perfect texture of old-school synth and energetic dance music.”

Budweiser Experience’s multi touch-point music campaign has been rolled out across all platforms of media like print, electronic, outdoor and digital medium.