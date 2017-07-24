9X Tashan and Set Wet Mr. Beard product to start Set Wet Mr. Beard Hunt

MUMBAI: Punjabi Music channel 9X Tashan has partnered with Set Wet Beard Products to launch a unique hunt across Punjab, titled Set Wet Mr. Beard Hunt. This Hunt for a stylish man with a perfectly styled beard will take place across colleges in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar starting 20July 2017.

Commenting on the initiative, 9X Media chief revenue officer Pawan Jailkhani said, “We are pleased to partner with Set Wet Beard Products and hunt for a stylish man with a perfectly styled beard. This Hunt will help Set Wet Beard Products engage directly with their target audience. This initiative is conceived and conceptualised by 9X Media’s Audience - Brand Connect (ABC) division which helps brands to create Intellectual properties and narrate their brand stories beyond the 30-second ad format. Sr. VP, Tashan- Sales Rajiv Sharma and his team has worked meticulously with the client to make this association possible. The Hunt will resonate with the youth of Punjab to showcase their real Tashan (style).”

Set Wet Mr. Beard Hunt will choose one winner from each college and the journey of the Beard Hunt will be aired on 9X Tashan through Vignettes.

The first leg of the Set Wet Mr. Beard Hunt will be held in Chandigarh across three colleges. The Hunt will be held at Chandigarh University on 20 July, at GGS college of Technology, Kharar on 21 July and at Chandigarh Group of Universities on 7 August.

Speaking about the Hunt, Marico chief marketing officer Anuradha Aggarwal said, “Set Wet is a male grooming brand that revels in changing norms, uncovering new ways to play and taking users on a journey never to be forgotten. Today grooming and looking stylish has become a priority for the urban youth and thus, Set Wet introduced a range of Beard products to cater to this very need. With Set Wet Mr. Beard Hunt we aim at engaging with our consumers and creating awareness about our beard products. The Hunt will establish the importance of well-groomed and styled beard, encouraging college students to flaunt their mane.”

For Set Wet Mr. Beard Hunt, 9X Tashan has roped in Strands Salon ‘n’ Spa as Saloon partners to style and judge the best styled beard. Strands will also have a style truck which will travel across colleges styling beards and searching for the perfect beard. Strands have over 73 salons in 19 states to ensure that the perfect beard wins the Set Wet Beard Styling Challenge.

The Hunt will be promoted on air and through digital platforms of 9X Tashan through promos and Astons. Constant updates on the Beard Hunt challenge will be posted on 9X Tashan’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds.

The final 11 winners of the Set Wet Mr. Beard Hunt challenge will be announced with a fan fare at the Chandigarh Group of Universities – Chandigarh on 7 August 2017.