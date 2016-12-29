Gionee sponsors Sunburn; targets youth

MUMBAI: Gionee, a leading global provider of smartphones, is sponsoring the remaining editions of India’s premier music festival, Sunburn 2016. The four-day mega event in Pune will entertain its massive audience from 28 to 31 December. The music festival will continue in Hyderabad and Delhi on 14 and 15 January respectively.

With marketing spend of Rs 600Cr for the current financial year; Gionee has sponsored some of the massive events in different areas like sports, Bollywood, fashion and music to enhance its brand presence in the country. Gionee will be associating itself with the Sunburn Festival in its third year consecutively.

Sunburn is Asia’s Premiere Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Festival and is ranked amongst the world’s biggest music events with a global outreach. The festival is an amalgamation of music, entertainment, food, and shopping stepping into its tenth year of celebrations.

Youth audiences are a lucrative consumer group for Gionee India and hence it has tailored its marketing spends accordingly to cater to this segment. Since the youth follows music, sports, dance and adventure, hence the attempt is to keep on top of the latest trends and make smiles.

Commenting on the association Country Gionee India CEO & MD Arvind Vohra said, “Sunburn has developed into an ultimate lifestyle festival experience and the scale has been growing with each passing year. 2016 has been a great year for us and with our enduring association to youth-centric initiatives like football, music festivals, international rock concerts, and roping in star Alia Bhatt we have been able to create an expression of an attitude that Gionee believes in thoroughly. With live music becoming increasingly popular among the millennial it is great to be a part of these events.”

Gionee’s clique with such platforms has been a requisite to the brand strategy which helped build its base and making it more relatable to its target audience. The company has an aggressive market strategy to stay connected with the youth and taking up key sponsorships in 2016. Gionee this year focused on retail expansion and customer service and will continue to explore new ventures for its marketing associations in 2017.