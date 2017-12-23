VVIP Entertainment brings London's exclusive nightclub Cirque Le Soir to Delhi

MUMBAI: VVIP Universal Entertainment Founder Imtiaz Khatri brings London’s exclusive Oxford Street nightclub Cirque Le Soir to Delhi, for a ‘one-night-only’ party at the exclusive Hyatt Andaz Hotel on 22 December 2017.

Since its red-hot inception in 2009, Cirque Le Soir London has perfected the immersive experience in a range of all-encompassing sets, stages and installations. The selective club is designed for a demanding crowd that looks for something different and out of the ordinary. Eight of Cirque Le Soir’s performers specially flew down to India from London to perform at the party.

Renowned for its outrageous acts, VIP clientele and memorable parties, Cirque Le Soir has regularly hosted many of the world's biggest superstars, including Rihanna, Drake, Cara Delevingne, Adriana Lima, Neymar Jr and Bella Hadid at its London, New York, Dubai and Shanghai venues.

For their Indian debut, the organizers have roped in celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, to design the luxurious sets for the evening. The designer had created extravagant sets following a horror theme for the club’s party in Mumbai.

Gauri Khan says, “We wanted to create an electrifying and enchanting atmosphere with vibrant colours and plush interiors. It is too early to say more, but it has been a memorable setting for the performances.”

VVIP Universal Entertainment Founder Imtiaz Khatri whose company brings Cirque Le Soir to India, “We have had a very positive response to the news of Cirque Le Soir coming to India. The event in Mumbai was sold out and has paved the way for parties in other cities as well. This event is followed by a party in Pune and Bangalore as well. The circus-themed extravaganza is meant to exhilarate and enthral. Guests party the night away whilst live circus acts from around the world perform on stage. Be ready for snake charmers, freakshows, giants and dwarfs.”

The meteoric emergence of Cirque le Soir comes as no surprise it is a brand that consistently delivers on every level. Their resident DJs are travelled, global names. Their ongoing concepts and installations simply cannot compare with anything else in any other city, in any other nightclub.

DJ Aqueel spun tracks at the event which was attended by a host of celebrities including actors like Sooraj Pancholi, singer Yo-yo Honey Singh, Olympian Swimmer and Arjuna Awardee Rehan Poncha and several society names including Gauri and Suhana Khan, Shivani Passi and Shalini Wazier.

Cirque Le Soir will continue its spell of curating exceptional party themes throughout the country.