| 06 Aug 2017
Make your Friendship Day musical with these special gigs
Event Management | 28 Jul 2017

Tomorrowland to air live at Glocal Junction

MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland. Everyone’s favourite music festival is coming live in the city of dream. The live event will take place in Glocal Junction in Worli with the screening partner Budweiser on 29 July. This will be worth the watch...

MUMBAI: Friendship Day is that time of the year that calls for celebration with friends who are always there with us. To make the day memorable various cafes, bars and restaurants are hosting musical events. On this occasion, one can take their friends to musical sessions, attend live performances, gigs and dance to the fast pace music.

Here is a list of performances the city will witness on 6 August:

Paperboat is set to launch its EP at Raasta Bombay from 9 pm onwards. One will get to experience the band of sailors that fuses ingredients like blues, funk, pop, reggae, jazz and tops it a whole lot of groove. The band has beat boxer Solomon who is trained by old school hip hop and Rnb, Yuden brings her flavour of Korean swing jazz and pop and Rahul has his roots in Reggae. Paperboat always tries to make the blues, reggae, soul and jazz music more palatable for the general youth that is hugely inclined towards commercial mainstream music, by marinating it with a flavour of pop and lots of groove. At the same time, their lyrics address issues like domestic abuse, objectification of women, parental/society pressure, heartbreak and whole lots of love.

Anti Social Khar is also celebrating beauty of Blues/ Blues rock and rock roll on Sunday with over 10 city’s finest musicians like Adil Manuel (guitar), Pozy Dhar(guitar), Wilson Kenneth (Bass), John “JD” Thirumalai (Bass), Karum Kannampilly (Drum), Jayakrishnan Unnithan (Keys), Keshia Braganza (Vocals), Samantha Edwards(Vocals), Edwin Joseph(Vocals), Shannon Donald (Vocals) and Vehrom Ibrahim (Vocals). The event will be happening in the basement of Anti Social Khar from 9:00 pm onwards.

On this occasion, MRP at Goregaon has also come up with an amazing idea to keep the event rolling. One can enjoy the hearty giggles over some snacks and alcohol at MRP. MRP has set an open mic night on friendship day and participants can register themselves prior to Sunday to reserve the slot.

