SOCIALive to feature The F16s and Vernon Noronha
MUMBAI: With an aim to showcase quality live performances and to bring back the feeling of nostalgia that one experiences while watching an open air concert, the monthly live night, #SOCIALive presented by Mixtape is all set to feature Chennai based dance-punk band The F16s on 26 July at antiSOCIAL. The night will also see performances by Mumbai-based melodic singer-songwriter Vernon Noronha.

From the port city of Chennai, the band The F16s constantly raises the bar with their melancholic dance/rock punk and lyrically driven sound. Formed in 2012, they already have an impressive fan following and a couple of releases attached to them: A six-song EP called Kaleidoscope, a two-track recorded in Brooklyn called Nobody's Gonna Wait and a nine-track album, Triggerpunkte, that meanders between reverb-heavy sentimentality and fast-paced assault. Their energetic live shows with dance worthy riffs and groovy basslines are not be missed.

A singer-songwriter based out of Mumbai, Vernon has travelled far and wide with his music and performed at festivals like NH7 weekender (Pune), Covelong Surf Festival, Celebrate Bandra and more. He describes his music as easy listening and a sound that can be enjoyed by all. He aims to take his simple, honest music and experiment by playing it to the international audiences. Last year, he released his debut album called Closer to Home and has performed alongside the likes of artists like Lucy Rose.

In association with Vh1 India and BAJAAO Entertainment, this is a perfect event to give you those hair raising experiences in the closed conformity of a basement setting.

