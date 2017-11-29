It takes a lot of courage to bring multi-platinum artistes for a brand new festival: Vaishal Shah, TIMEOUT 72

TIMEOUT 72 is all that the buzz is about. Yes, it’s a music festival taking place in Goa. Indeed a music festival of a huge scale happening in Goa yet again and this is being made possible by Watermelon Events that was brought into existence by three music-loving friends, Vaishal Shah, Aayush Mehta, and Argha Chatterjee.

These event debutants are film production biggies having produced films like Chhello Divas, Karsandas Pay & Use, Vaara PachiVaaro, Days Of Tafree amongst others and are now looking forward to making their existence felt in the event space.

We at Radioandmusic, got an opportunity to talk to Vaishal Shah who revealed the details of this three-day musical extravaganza. Excerpts.

Why the shift from movies to music?

Movies have been a successful venture for us and music seemed like the next best logical step considering more than 65 per cent of Indian population is driven by live music concerts and gigs. Most importantly, we don’t wish to be typecast as yet another player who is entering the market. We want to build franchises all over the globe and bring India on the world map in a true enterprising fashion. We are not run of the mill by any standards and we believe we have already set the bar high for our phase one announcements. It takes a lot of courage to bring multi-platinum artistes for a brand new festival especially when the consumer is flooded with options to choose from and there is a brand building exercise every new player needs to create a strong top of the mind brand recall value.

Did everything in the events business fall into place rapidly or there was a putting your foot in the door phase?

Well, we are established players in the market and while this is the first time we are foraying into the music festival market, we believe we are here to stay. We have an excellent team of professionals assisting us in the project. With Aayush Bansal for artist curation, Rahul Merchant for marketing, Utkarsh Bansal for sponsorship, Rodney Barnes for production, Jashoda Madhavji for publicity, Param Dhanoa for project management, Khantil Mehta for design, the core management team represents India's very best.

What was the idea behind making it a three-day party?

Everyone deserves a break and we want to give audiences a ‘time out’ over three days where they can connect with themselves through music and dance and forget their professional and personal dilemma.

What is the USP of TIMEOUT 72?

TIMEOUT 72 a three-day long multi-genre music festival that endeavours to give music enthusiasts an electrifying and all-encompassing experience, capturing hand-picked talent and live experiences from across the globe. The festival will witness a galaxy of homegrown and international artistes performing live at three different stages to deliver a consummate and an unparalleled music experience that India has been awaiting. TIMEOUT 72 aspires to redefine music events in India and is all set to provide an unforgettable musical experience to establish Goa as the ultimate music destination on the global music map. The festival is an immersive experience with a juxtaposition of music, entertainment, food, good vibes, and more. Live a lifetime in 72 hours!

Goa, hasn't seen a big music event post-Sunburn and Supersonic moved out. Is TIMEOUT 72 planning on filling this vacuum?

Well, Goa was our preferred destination and it’s unfortunate that other festivals had to find a new home. Goa was, is and will always continue to be India’s leading music destination, irrespective of whether a festival occurs in the state or not. We are here to deliver a fan experience and the venue just happens to be Goa!

You have an interesting line-up in place. How did it all pan out?

We wanted to handpicked artists who haven’t come to India and offer the fans a multiplicity of genres beyond EDM. You see hip-hop as a culture is very popular in India but it’s unfortunate that most promoters only want to focus on EDM. While dance music is great, it’s important to give a fair opportunity to other genres. Wiz Khalifa and Jason Derulo is a double whammy for a festival in its debut year. We have an efficient artist manager, Aayush Bansal who has fantastic relationships within the talent management and artiste booking industry. The artists were convinced with our long-term vision and saw merit in our credibility.

What can the attendees except from this three-day fest?

Adding a dash of international experience at the festival will be art installations, international emcees, flea markets, solar powered stalls, adventure zones, graffiti panels painted through the festival, chill-zones with world cuisine. The festival will cater to an assortment of sounds such as pop, rock, indie, live and dance and will feature three stages apart from multiple after parties making it an all-encompassing family-friendly festival.

Who all are partnering with TIMEOUT 72?

Owing to the scale and response the festival has witnessed thus far, the interest from brands has only increased; we are in conversation with several brands but have now come to shortlist the ones that buy into our vision, and shall help us drive a common goal along with theirs. You shall get some news soon.

Have the tickets been priced economically?

Well, we don’t wish to cheat the fans by introducing high packages and cutting corners so that we can earn profits. We are well aware that every new festival takes time to establish and you need three years to break even. Our tickets are affordable and quite a steal for the existing line-up.

What are the security plans?

Safety at all of our events is and will remain our topmost priority. We are constantly adjusting our event security measures year-round, collaborating and consulting with the national, state and local law enforcement agencies through our full-time security team along with intelligence authorities. We will continue our efforts to ensure the safest and secure environment for our attendees and provide the most comprehensive and proactive security measures at the debut edition of TIMEOUT 72 this year. Because of the sensitive nature of these protocols, we cannot elaborate further on the specific details.

Will we have more seasons of TIMEOUT?

Yes of course. We have a three-year plan in place and will be hosting mini events in the run-up to the main festival by next year and make it an annual universal property.

What are your expectations from TIMEOUT 72?

To ensure fans take back a positive happy memory, to give local talent an equal opportunity, to spread a good word on India through excellent global artist management and contribute holistically to the state tourism and local business. In short, to put India on the global map in a legitimate and cohesive fashion.

What is the message that you're trying to give out with this festival?

Lose track of time on the sunny shores of India's most loved music destination over three days through an eclectic assortment of music and multiple recreational activities at a family-friendly festival.

What's next for Watermelon Events?

Currently, we are focusing on delivering a kickass festival and once we fulfill our commitment we shall conquer new heights and test new waters.