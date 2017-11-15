Ola collaborates with Sunburn Season 11 as their presenting partner

MUMBAI: Sunburn has associated with Ola, followed by Ola's app for transportation. This will be Ola’s first year where they will be Sunburn’s presenting partners. The collaboration comes in fresh on the heels of the announcement of KYGO’S maiden India tour which will commence on 24 November in Hyderabad, followed by others in Delhi on 25 and 26 November in Mumbai.

Sunburn’s association with Ola will cover verticals of promotions and content aggregation among others. In the past, Ola and Sunburn have run multiple digital and on-ground campaigns to engage with fans including in-app integrations, sweepstakes, and contests for various Sunburn events. This year will witness multiple campaigns starting with the arena tours, leading up to the main festival in December, at Pune.

Sunburn will also custom curate content for Ola’s connected car platform for ridesharing, Ola Play. Ola commuters will have access to artist interactions, behind the scenes content, live event sets and highlights which will be customized based on customer preferences.

The music festival also provides an apt platform to create awareness on responsible partying among consumers. Under its award-winning #PeekeMatChala campaign, Ola will roll out a host of on-ground activities, urging festival patrons to hail a vehicle of their choice through Ola rather than driving under the influence of alcohol.

Speaking of the collaboration, Sunburn Global CEO Karan Singh stated, “We’ve shared a great rapport with Ola in the past and have collaborated for our earlier seasons as well. We are delighted to have them on board as the presenting sponsor for Sunburn Season 11 taking our association to the next level. They trendsetters and one of the leading brands in the country and we intend to jointly give fans the ultimate event experience. We are sure they will add immense value to brand Sunburn and vice versa and we look forward to kick start this association with hottest DJ of the generation KYGO.”

Expressing his views about this initiative, Ola Sr. Director Marketing Mudit Shekhawat said, “Sunburn is one of the most awaited music festivals of the year and we are thrilled to associate with them once again. With a star-studded lineup and much anticipation, the festival is sure to create a lot of buzz. With Ola as the presenting partner, festival visitors will have easy and affordable access to smart mobility solutions ranging from top quality sedans under Prime Play to Ola Rentals where commuters can rent a cab for as many hours as they want. Festival patrons can also book our inter-city offering, Ola Outstation. We also, urge all Sunburn visitors to book an Ola and spread the message of responsible partying and driving.”