Toworrowland to air live at Glocal Junction
MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland. Everyone’s favourite music festival is coming live in the city of dream. The live event will take place in Glocal Junction in Worli with the screening partner Budweiser on 29 July. This will be worth the watch...

MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland. Everyone’s favourite music festival is coming live in the city of dream. The live event will take place in Glocal Junction in Worli with the screening partner Budweiser on 29 July.

This will be worth the watch as one will experience the electrifying music brought to you by Glocal Junction. One can also get to see their favourite artists closely and watch their power packed performances and impressive line-up. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s popular numbers and Armin Van Buuren’s hits are just some of the performances to immerse yourself in.

Tomorrowland is one most sought to music festival. They started from the year 2015 and have played for some of biggest music festivals across the country. They have also been admired by Porter Robinson, Bobby Burns and more.

