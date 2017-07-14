Event Capital celebrates four years of successfully curating various genres of IPs

MUMBAI: Founded in 2013, Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company), is an original format creator and owner in the live event IP space. Event Capital has identified opportunities and built a bridge by creating tremendously successful properties like Bollywood Music Project, India Kids Fashion Week, Edutainment Show, Big Boys Toys Expo, Windmill Festival etc. Celebrating four years in the industry, Event Capital is an expert in curating successful event IPs in music, lifestyle, education, sport and fashion.

Bollywood Music Project

Most recently Bollywood Music Project (BMP), the latest initiative of Event Capital and TM Talent Management was awarded bronze award of the WOW Awards Asia 2017 under the category of the Brand Association of the Year with an Entertainment Platform, Hungama. BMP is touted to be Asia’s largest Music Festival with over 100 leading artists in season one and after being the only music festival in India to have two successful editions in its debut year, Bollywood Music Project will travel to four cities in its second season.

Windmill Festival

Another successful event property by Event Capital is India’s first and only International children’s festival, Windmill Festival. The key objective of the festival is to give the urban child an outlet to be creative, gain information and get a recreational experience along with an avenue to spend quality time with their parents and friends in an outdoor setting. After attracting over 6000 families in its debut edition in Bengaluru, Windmill Festival will now go to Mumbai and Delhi in its second edition.

Big Boys Toys Expo

Also, this year Big Boys Toys Expo (BBT) is back with a bang for its fourth season in Mumbai in September 2017. It claims to be India’s largest EXPOtainment show which will showcase all newest trends in cars, bikes, gadgets, gizmos, fashion, lifestyle, health fitness, adventure, technology, sports and leisure. Apart from an exhibition, this time BBT shall also create a lot of experiences in adventure, off-roading and live music and entertainment space.

Business

On the business front, this year a new division was introduced under Event Capital which focuses on branded Intellectual Properties and content. Megha Ghosh has been appointed as ‘Vice President, Branded IP and Content Division’ and ‘Head of Digital Initiatives’ at Event Capital. She comes with over 13 years of experience in the live events and experiential marketing business and has worked with some of the top names in the business such as Fountainhead MKTG, 70EMG, Geometry Global, Encompass Network, Radio City, Network18 and Laqshya Live Experiences, managing award winning brand experiences across the globe. Sahil Gupta was appointed as Vice President and Business Head of Event Capital. Sahil comes with an experience of more than 14 years in Sales, Revenue Generation and Business Incubation in the Indian media landscape and has specialised in leading the launch strategies in the sales functions of broadcasters like Star India Pvt. Ltd., UTV Entertainment, Viacom 18 and The Walt Disney Company.

Commenting on the plans of next year Event Capital Founder and Director Deepak Choudhary said, “We reached out to 100 million people digitally and 1 lakh live event consumers last year. Moving ahead, we will be doubling up our current IPs into a larger space so there will be double growth this year. Last three years were spent in creating and acquiring them. This year we plan to grow them and make them larger.”