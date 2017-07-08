RadioandMusic
Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties
Events
Event Management | 08 Jul 2017

Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE, Live Marketing and Entertainment Industry. Happened on 6-8 July at New Delhi Aerocity, 2017 continues its growth story with an anticipated 1200 event planners, speakers and exhibitors from over 22 count...

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE, Live Marketing and Entertainment Industry. Happened on 6-8 July at New Delhi Aerocity, 2017 continues its growth story with an anticipated 1200 event planners, speakers and exhibitors from over 22 countries.

There were five groups in WOW Awards Asia, where in the Group C - Event Intellectual Properties, Percept Live Pvt. Ltd. was declared the winner, as the Festival of The Year for Sunburn 10, bagged the WOW gold. Being the largest Live media asset for the youth, Sunburn introduced the concept of dance music to India and it is uncomplicated, as nothing can be simpler than ‘Live Love Dance’!

Twisted Entertainment Pvt Ltd received silver for Enchanted Valley Carnival, and Swordfish Events And Entertainment P Ltd for Echoes of Earth. Thot Media Pvt. Ltd. received bronze for Magnetic Fields Festival 2016.

"I'm extremely proud of the WOW silver for EVC in the Festival of the Year category. A festival is only as good as its partners, venue and the teams that run it apart from us being a unique festival by way of being the only Multi-genre music and camping festival in the region. Shoven and I are extremely fortunate that we lucked out on all parameters by having the best festival venue in India in Aamby Valley, the best sponsors who are much more partners than sponsors and the best team that exists in the festival space here,” says Universal Music India Managing Director and one of the founders of EVC Devraj Sanyal.

“Our vision for EVC is to become the only festival that has something for everyone music wise, experience-wise to continue full throttle as we gear up for our 5th anniversary,” added he.

