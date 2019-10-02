Ritviz announces maiden music festival 'YUV Fest' in collaboration with Bacardi

MUMBAI: Fresh off his debut octuple track album announcement, one of the country’s most bankable and fastest rising electronic music producers, Ritviz Srivastava, from Pune, has teamed up with his long-time manager and business partner, Rahul Sinha to curate his first ever live IP, adding the entrepreneur mantle to his bag of feats.

Titled ‘Casa Bacardi on Tour’ presents YUV Fest, the festival will be embellished with real world comedy and music performances. Conceptualised with a vision to give an impetus to the burgeoning independent scene, it will travel to nine cities across India over the next three months starting October 2019.

Confirmed to perform as one of the support acts for Katy Perry and Dua Lipa for their maiden performance in India, Ritviz states, “There will be a lot of giggles, jollities and laughter guaranteed! Storytelling is a cornerstone of the festival and it will serve as a platform to showcase some of the most enterprising independent artists from the music and comedy circuit of the country. The next five years are going to be huge for the independent scene in India with several entities coming forward to help indie artists do what moves them and encourage their passion. It's imperative that we do not emulate the West and create ground-breaking content of our own that we can present to the world and festivals like these are a need of the hour. I’m happy to collaborate with Bacardi who endorses the vision of the festival.”

Elaborating further Rahul Sinha adds, “This concept was being firmed up over the past two years. We decided to launch the festival as a tribute to the vociferous consumption of music and comedy over the past decade. Music and comedy have transformed into a cultural revolution that is proliferating even the most unconventional spaces. India is a culturally diverse landscape and most cities today have an appetite for authentic entertainment. This motivates us to continue our efforts in expanding the festival across genres and boundaries in the long run.”

Bacardi India head Of marketing Anshuman Goenka says, “Having focused on music since the very beginning of our journey in India, we have had the chance to personally witness the emergence of India’s music scene and artist journeys to reach the peak it is at now. The idea is not just to find fresh talent, but to fuel the aspirations of these artists and be a part of every milestone. Our bond with Ritviz is a testimony to our unwavering support in his music journey, right from his first hit Udd Gaye> to his latest album Dev. The extraordinary success of the artists we’ve supported, especially Ritviz, inspires us to keep doing what moves us through our commitment to music.”

The first leg of the festival will be hosted in Pune on 11 October 2019 followed by boutique editions in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Indore, Kolkata and Guwahati.

Artists featuring on the line-up include names like Seedhe Maut, SickFlip, Dorwin, Kenny Sebastian, Sumukhi Suresh and Aadar Malik who are wielding unconventional original content aside of Ritviz who will showcase his brand new album DEV.

The festival promises to make you hum, giggle and choke with laughter!