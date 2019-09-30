Zoom into the Beats of Punjabi Music as OPPO presents 'Straight Up Punjab Music Festival'

MUMBAI: PPO is excited to present, Straight Up Punjab Music Festival, a first of-its-kind YouTube Originals that will bring the best of Punjabi music talent on one common stage.

The four hour long concert will be live streamed exclusively on Sony Music India’s official YouTube handle across India, UK, USA, Canada and Australia. This unique concert aims to bring alive the spirit of Punjabi music on 5 October at KD Jadhav indoor hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Aimed to touch hearts of today’s millennial, the festival will feature performances by some of the biggest name of Punjabi music including Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Raftaar, Sukhbir and more.

Punjabi music has always resonated with the youth and this live concert brings a unique opportunity for the millennial to groove on the quintessential beats of their favourite songs and celebrate the spirit of Punjabi music and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, OPPO India Product and Marketing Sumit Walia said, “As a leading smartphone brand, we constantly strive to associate ourselves with properties that reverberate with the heart and soul of the young audience and highlight OPPO’s creative, vibrant and youthful brand ethos. OPPO's collaboration with YouTube to present Straight-up Punjab music festival demonstrates our relentless commitment to engage with millennial, through the power of music. This mega music fest featuring renowned Punjabi music icons will strike a chord with our young audience globally.”

OPPO Reno2 proves to be the ideal companion for the Straight Up Punjab music festival as it enables music fans to zoom into the electrifying world of Punjabi Music. Built with a 48MP Quad camera, OPPO Reno2 expands horizons for music lovers to magnify and capture their favourite moments at the fest with its unique features including 20x zoom, Ultra Dark Mode and Ultra Steady Video. The fest will feature a spectacular on-ground live show for a limited audience.