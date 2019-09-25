RadioandMusic
Peppa Pig Musical heads to India
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Live | Bookmyshow | musical tour | Kumar Razdan | Mahesh Shetty | Children's Day | Viacom18 |
MUMBAI: After a successful run in the US and UK, Peppa Pig Musical, the live theatrical adaptation of the famed animated series, is set to come to India.
 
LIVE Viacom18 and BookMyShow have joined hands to bring Peppa along with her family and friends to the country. The musical will tour eight cities across 78 shows, starting from November.
 
The musical will debut in India on Children's Day (14 November) with a preview show at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Mumbai. The show will then travel to Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.
 
"Ever since its launch Peppa Pig has become a household name and an important part of our ecosystem. Owing to its growing demand and popularity, we're thrilled to bring a one-of-its-kind live musical for the audience to feel closer to their favourite characters and witness this wonderful experience," said Viacom18 Network Sales head Mahesh Shetty.
 
BookMyShow Theatricals head Kumar Razdan added, "The live entertainment industry in India is witnessing remarkable growth, with newer avenues of out-of-home entertainment opening up and being loved by audiences... We are certain that kids will love the musical, as much as they love the series."
 
(Source: IANS)
