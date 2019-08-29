RadioandMusic
IncSync Music announces 'Safar IncSync India Tour 2019'
MUMBAI: Safar IncSync, a band that plans to revive the concert culture not only in India but internationally, also, is all set to tour India and a few international destinations in its first phase.

The concert will include a mix of Bollywood numbers from genres like Love Ballads, Sufi, Bollywood Rock, Bollywood Jazz, Qawwali and more. The band consists of seven singers and a six-piece live band. The peak of the show is the Hindustani classical guitarist who redefines of how classical music can be amalgamated with Bollywood.

The group will spend around five months on the road, performing shows, every weekend, in 16 cities of India. The concert will kick off from Lucknow on 14 September 2019, tickets of which are already on sale.

IncSync Music aims to be India's only Music Label, which will not only produce new music but also represent the hidden gems of the music industry. Started in Dec 2018, IncSync Music already has a roster of some very interesting talent, accumulated through a very thorough search.

IncSync Music has also accumulated a pool of approx 50 original songs, which they plan to start releasing in September.

