Bacardi NH7 Weekender announces exciting artist line-up for Pune

MUMBAI: Bacardi NH7 Weekender, India’s Happiest Music Festival, conceptualized by OML, celebrates its grand ten-year run this November. India’s largest multi-genre festival has announced its much-awaited line-up of top-performing global and Indian artists for Pune, where it will play from 29 November – 1 December 2019.

The festival's first edition was hosted in Pune way back in 2010 and has since been loved by loyal fans for its eclectic and exciting mix of performing artists across genres. This year, global performers who will enthrall the city of Pune are Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker, Opeth, Kodaline, Dreamville Showcase - Earthgang, Cozz, Garden City Movement and Underside. The Indian line-up includes names such as A. Hariharan performing Soul India, Wadlis, Raja Kumari, Brodha V, and Bhayanak Maut.

The tenth edition of the Pune event, from 29 Nov - 1 Dec follows soon after the Meghalaya edition which will be on 1-2 November 2019. BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has today become synonymous with giving its fans the happiest weekend of tthe year with performances on a grand scale, favorite artists, a lot of new music to discover, and a lot of great vibes. Over the last decade, over 800 global and Indian artists have performed at packed venues, making it one of the most awaited music experiences of the year.

“Since our festival’s journey began in 2010, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has programmed extraordinary talent for an equally passionate and growing audience of music fans. The festival began as a home for indie musicians to connect with their fans like never before, and over ten years, it's been surreal to witness the festival grow in the most organic way - both sonically and as a community. With over 82% of our line-up making their festival debut this year, we hope to see fans, old and new to celebrate this decade of happiness with us.” said festival director Supreet Kaur.

Bacardi India Marketing director Anshuman Goenka says, “Ten years ago, Bacardi’s passion for music and our inherent legacy of creating immersive experiences, led to a creative partnership with OML, giving India one of its first music festivals ever - Bacardi NH7 Weekender. Fondly referred to as India’s Happiest Music festival, our commitment to providing unique experiences and showcasing true talent, remains undeterred. In the last ten years, Bacardi NH7 Weekender has successfully brought independent music to mainstream culture and we are confident that in the next ten years, the community will grow bigger and stronger. This year, we look forward to celebrating the festival, our fans, and the spirit of always doing what moves us.”

The pre-sale of tickets for both editions, which opened on 1 August, was a great success (with Pune throwback tickets selling out in three minutes and pre-sale tickets for both cities selling out in a couple of hours).

A limited number of Phase 1 tickets – Season and Under 21 – for Pune are now available on www.NH7.in.

Complete Pune Line-up (29 November TO 1 December 2019)