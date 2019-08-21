RadioandMusic
Bacardi NH7 Weekender announces exciting artist line-up for Pune
Tags:
Live | Bacardi NH7 Weekender | Pune | Opeth | Kodaline | music |

MUMBAI: Bacardi NH7 Weekender, India’s Happiest Music Festival, conceptualized by OML, celebrates its grand ten-year run this November. India’s largest multi-genre festival has announced its much-awaited line-up of top-performing global and Indian artists for Pune, where it will play from 29 November  – 1 December 2019.

The festival's first edition was hosted in Pune way back in 2010 and has since been loved by loyal fans for its eclectic and exciting mix of performing artists across genres. This year, global performers who will enthrall the city of Pune are Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker, Opeth, Kodaline, Dreamville Showcase - Earthgang, Cozz, Garden City Movement and Underside. The Indian line-up includes names such as A. Hariharan performing Soul India, Wadlis, Raja Kumari, Brodha V, and Bhayanak Maut.

The tenth edition of the Pune event, from 29 Nov - 1 Dec follows soon after the Meghalaya edition which will be on 1-2 November 2019. BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has today become synonymous with giving its fans the happiest weekend of tthe year with performances on a grand scale, favorite artists, a lot of new music to discover, and a lot of great vibes. Over the last decade, over 800 global and Indian artists have performed at packed venues, making it one of the most awaited music experiences of the year.

“Since our festival’s journey began in 2010, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has programmed extraordinary talent for an equally passionate and growing audience of music fans. The festival began as a home for indie musicians to connect with their fans like never before, and over ten years, it's been surreal to witness the festival grow in the most organic way - both sonically and as a community. With over 82% of our line-up making their festival debut this year, we hope to see fans, old and new to celebrate this decade of happiness with us.” said  festival director Supreet Kaur.

 Bacardi India Marketing director Anshuman Goenka says, “Ten years ago, Bacardi’s passion for music and our inherent legacy of creating immersive experiences, led to a creative partnership with OML, giving India one of its first music festivals ever - Bacardi NH7 Weekender. Fondly referred to as India’s Happiest Music festival, our commitment to providing unique experiences and showcasing true talent, remains undeterred. In the last ten years, Bacardi NH7 Weekender has successfully brought independent music to mainstream culture and we are confident that in the next ten years, the community will grow bigger and stronger. This year, we look forward to celebrating the festival, our fans, and the spirit of always doing what moves us.”

The pre-sale of tickets for both editions, which opened on 1 August, was a great success (with Pune throwback tickets selling out in three minutes and pre-sale tickets for both cities selling out in a couple of hours). 

A limited number of Phase 1 tickets – Season and Under 21 – for Pune are now available on www.NH7.in

Complete Pune Line-up (29 November TO 1 December 2019)

Aakash Gupta

Enkore

Opeth

Sumit Saurav

Alexander the Comic

Fopchu

Okedo

Saltwater

Arunaja

Gutslit

Parvaaz

Shaad Shafi

adL x k.ly ft. Dappest

Gully Gang Showcase ft. Aavrutti, D'Evil,DJ Proof, JD, Shah Rule + Guests

Pia Collada

Shreeja Chaturvedi

A. Hariharan: Soul India

Garden City Movement

Pavitra Shetty

Sumukhi Suresh

Aarifah Rebello

Hanumankind

PENGSHUi

Sejal Bhat

Anand Bhaskar Collective

IncInk presents Kaam Bhaari & Spitfire

Prashasti Singh

The Koniac Net

Aadar Malik (Sound of Comedy)

Jokes Without Borders ft. Aadar & Kautuk

Prathyush Chaubey

Tape-A-Tale Showcase

Black Letters

Job Kurian

Raghav Meattle + Guests

The Soul

Bassi

JBABE

Ritviz

Underside

BhaDiPa Showcase

Kodaline

Raja Kumari

Urooj Ashfaq

Brodha V

Kumail (Live)

Rahul Subramanian

Varun Thakur

Bhayanak Maut

KOKOROKO

Ramya Pothuri

Water & Rum

Boombay Djembe Folas

Kanan Gill

Rueben Kaduskar

Wadalis

Biswa Kalyan Rath

Kenny Sebastian

Raunaq Rajani

Yung.Raj

BLOT! (Live)

Kavya x Chaz

Submarine in space

Zakir Khan

Cut A Vibe

Lifafa

Sid Sriram

 

Chrms

Malfnktion ft. Shayan

Shorthand

 

DJ Ishani

MadStarBase

Swadesi

 

Devoid

Many Roots Ensemble

Sandunes

 

Dreamville Showcase | Earthgang

Neeti Palta

Samay Raina

 

Ditty

Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker

Surbhi Bagga

 

Dreamville Showcase | Cozz

Neetu Bhardwaj

Supriya Joshi

 

labels  |  20 Aug 2019

Mass Appeal, Universal Music India launch new label, sign rapper DIVINE

MUMBAI: The urban culture-focused entertainment company, Mass Appeal and the world leader in music-based entertainment, Universal Music Group (UMG), today, announced the launch of Mass Appeal India – an innovative new label dedicated for amplifying India’s burgeoning hip-hop culture on a global s

private fm stations  |  20 Aug 2019

Radio City 'Super Singer', launches 11th season to encourage aspiring singers

MUMBAI: Radio City announces 11th season of one of the biggest singing talent hunts on radio, Suzuki Gixxer presents Radio City Super Singer, to continue its legacy of turning the spotlight onto some of India's brightest singing stars.

music services  |  16 Aug 2019

'Apple Music for Artists' gets out of BETA mode, available to global artists

MUMBAI: Apple Music for Artists is coming out of BETA version and is now available for every artist on Apple Music.

