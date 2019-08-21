Bacardí NH7 Weekender 2019 announces eclectic artist line-up for Meghalaya

MUMBAI: India’s happiest music festival is all set to take centre stage in the beautiful hills of Meghalaya from 1-2 November 2019. The fifth edition of the much loved Bacardí NH7 Weekender just got bigger and better with its exciting line-up of local and global artists.

The festival will see electrifying performances by international artists like Karnivool and Intervals, with more to be announced soon. Indian artists who will play at the venue are Shubha Mudgal, Benny Dayal, and Funktuation, When Chai Met Toast and Raja Kumari. Among some exceptional talent from the North-east set to perform this season are Soulmate: North East Blues Special, Imphal Talkies and Khazi Bloodz.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Meghalaya for our fifth year in the state. Since our festival’s journey began in 2010, Bacardí NH7 Weekender has programmed extraordinary talent for an equally passionate and growing audience of music fans. The festival began as a home for indie musicians to connect with their fans like never before, and over ten years, it's been surreal to witness the festival grow in the most organic way - both sonically and as a community. With over 82% of our line-up making their festival debut this year, we hope to see fans, old and new to celebrate this decade of happiness with us.” said festival director Supreet Kaur.

Bacardí Director Marketing, India Anshuman Goenka commented, “Ten years ago, Bacardí’s passion for music and our inherent legacy of creating immersive experiences, led to a creative partnership with OML, giving India one of its first music festivals ever - BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender. Fondly referred to as India’s Happiest Music festival, our commitment to providing unique experiences and showcasing true talent remains undeterred. In the last ten years, Bacardí NH7 Weekender has successfully brought independent music to mainstream culture and we are confident that in the next ten years, the community will grow bigger and stronger. This year, we look forward to celebrating the festival, our fans and the spirit of always doing what moves us.”

After its opening act in Meghalaya in November, the festival will travel to Pune from 29 November - 1 December 2019, where it will celebrate a glorious decade of bringing the best musical talent to all music aficionados.

Since its inception in 2009, Bacardí NH7 Weekender has emerged as one of the biggest and most awaited music festivals in India. Over the last decade, it has featured over 600 artists from India and around the world across genres.

Those who’ve missed the pre-sale of tickets for the concert in Meghalaya, can now buy tickets – Season and under 21 – from www.NH7.in.

A quick glimpse into what’s in store this year:

Complete Meghalaya Line-up (1 November- 2 November 2019)

Antriksh Karnivool Raja Kumari Avora records Khaasi Bloodz + Guests Shubha Mudgal Across seconds Lo! Peninsula Solr The Andrea Tariang Band Minute of Decay Soulmate - The Northeast blues special Blue Temptation Meba Olifia Shorthand Benny Dayal & Funktuation Nothing Anonymous Saptak Chatterjee BLOT (Live) Pakshee Small Axe sound DCF Shapes Praveen Achary That Boy Roby Fame the band Pia Collada The Koniac Net Gauley Bhai Rafiki Tanya Nambiar Intervals Lifafa The Soul Imphal talkies Sickflip Tejas When Chai met toast Zokhuma

More to be announced soon.

Stay tuned to the BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender website: https://nh7.in for more information