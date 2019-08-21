RadioandMusic
Bacardí NH7 Weekender 2019 announces eclectic artist line-up for Meghalaya
MUMBAI: India’s happiest music festival is all set to take centre stage in the beautiful hills of Meghalaya from 1-2 November 2019. The fifth edition of the much loved Bacardí NH7 Weekender just got bigger and better with its exciting line-up of local and global artists.

The festival will see electrifying performances by international artists like Karnivool and Intervals, with more to be announced soon. Indian artists who will play at the venue are Shubha Mudgal, Benny Dayal, and Funktuation, When Chai Met Toast and Raja Kumari. Among some exceptional talent from the North-east set to perform this season are Soulmate: North East Blues Special, Imphal Talkies and Khazi Bloodz.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Meghalaya for our fifth year in the state. Since our festival’s journey began in 2010, Bacardí NH7 Weekender has programmed extraordinary talent for an equally passionate and growing audience of music fans. The festival began as a home for indie musicians to connect with their fans like never before, and over ten years, it's been surreal to witness the festival grow in the most organic way - both sonically and as a community. With over 82% of our line-up making their festival debut this year, we hope to see fans, old and new to celebrate this decade of happiness with us.” said festival director Supreet Kaur.

Bacardí Director Marketing, India Anshuman Goenka commented, “Ten years ago, Bacardí’s passion for music and our inherent legacy of creating immersive experiences, led to a creative partnership with OML, giving India one of its first music festivals ever - BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender. Fondly referred to as India’s Happiest Music festival, our commitment to providing unique experiences and showcasing true talent remains undeterred. In the last ten years, Bacardí NH7 Weekender has successfully brought independent music to mainstream culture and we are confident that in the next ten years, the community will grow bigger and stronger. This year, we look forward to celebrating the festival, our fans and the spirit of always doing what moves us.”

After its opening act in Meghalaya in November, the festival will travel to Pune from 29 November - 1 December 2019, where it will celebrate a glorious decade of bringing the best musical talent to all music aficionados.

Since its inception in 2009, Bacardí NH7 Weekender has emerged as one of the biggest and most awaited music festivals in India. Over the last decade, it has featured over 600 artists from India and around the world across genres.

Those who’ve missed the pre-sale of tickets for the concert in Meghalaya, can now buy tickets – Season and under 21 – from www.NH7.in.

A quick glimpse into what’s in store this year:

Complete Meghalaya Line-up (1 November- 2 November 2019)

Antriksh

Karnivool

Raja Kumari

Avora records

Khaasi Bloodz + Guests

Shubha Mudgal

Across seconds

Lo! Peninsula

Solr

The Andrea Tariang Band

Minute of Decay

Soulmate - The Northeast blues special

Blue Temptation

Meba Olifia

Shorthand

Benny Dayal & Funktuation

Nothing Anonymous

Saptak Chatterjee

BLOT (Live)

Pakshee

Small Axe sound

DCF Shapes

Praveen Achary

That Boy Roby

Fame the band

Pia Collada

The Koniac Net

Gauley Bhai

Rafiki

Tanya Nambiar

Intervals

Lifafa

The Soul

Imphal talkies

Sickflip

Tejas

 

 

When Chai met toast

 

 

Zokhuma

More to be announced soon.

Stay tuned to the BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender website: https://nh7.in for more information

