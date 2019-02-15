RadioandMusic
Budweiser Experiences X Vh1 Supersonic are back for another epic edition of the music fiesta
MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences presents VH1 Supersonic, for the first time ever will witness the formers very own stage – Budxawakening. Music enthusiasts will be in for stellar performances headlined by techno maestro - Paul Ritch, with subsequent high-energy acts by Bart Skills, Layton Giordani, Ash Roy, Tuhin Mehta, Browncoat, Sequel, BLOT!, KOHRA, Arjun Vagale, Colin Benders and Gaiser. For an unmatched festival experience, select guests will also get exclusive access to the Budweiser Viewing Stage – providing for a panoramic view of the musical madness.

In addition, there will be an exclusive Budweiser Brew District with tons of engaging experiences for people to feel more energized and integrated into the festival vibe. Barber shops, tattoo parlours, immersive photobooths and a chance to purchase merchandise from Budweiser’s limited edition Street wear collection! As a precursor to the festival, Budweiser will be rolling out special packs, allowing one and all to live and feel the VH1 Supersonic vibe, irrespective of where they are. The pack consists of a special scratch card with a unique code, which on being sent to the registered number, leads to an array of assured rewards. Few lucky winners will also get a chance to win passes to the main festival, uniting the Budweiser tribe for a one of its kind experience.

Commenting on the association, InBev AB Vice President Marketing – South Asia Kartikeya Sharma said, “Over the years, music has evolved to be a passion point that is vehemently shaping culture in India. Identifying the same, at Budweiser, we have ensured that we resonate and bond with our brew lovers through this very point – enabling them to live and witness world class music experiences. With VH1 Supersonic, we have ventured to enthral fans with an all-encompassing Budweiser escapade – bringing them fresher and newer avenues to enjoy their music. We are excited to grow this partnership with immersive experiences such as theBUDXAWAKENING stage and the Budweiser Brew District. This year especially, our patrons are in for a treat with the VH1 special pack rollout, an activation we expect to be spreading the energy of the festival – to all enthusiasts beyond just the festivalgoers.”

The special packs will be available in stores near you, while the music aficionados can grab their festival passes on BookMyShow.com

