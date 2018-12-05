Sunburn 2018 will have surprises says CEO Karan Singh

MUMBAI: Away from the beaches and with a theme of ‘welcome to paradise’, Sunburn 2018 is all geared to kickstart its twelfth edition at Pune beginning 29-31 December 2018. Asia’s biggest dance music festivals Sunburn has brought A-list DJs to stages across India for everything from arena concerts to multi-day festivals. Percept Live presents Sunburn will be held at Oxford Golf Resort Pune, marking its second year in a row, in the Maharashtrian city. With more than 70 acts, this year Sunburn fans are going to have a feast for their eyes and ears. To know more about the Sunburn experience, Radioandmusic spoke to Sunburn CEO Karan Singh.

Spilling beans about the vibrant festival, he says, “The festive will look absolutely stunning, you will just get the vibe of the place once you visit it. The characteristic of the place is something very special. It’s going to be an awesome experience compared to last year. The way we have designed the entire festival, working on all aspects at different stages is going to be spectacular. We have a couple of other adventurous activities and food zone.”

Well here’s a big shout out to the Sunburn attendees out there, as Karan Singh also mentions, “There are a few adventurous activities and games that we would be introducing for the first time in India. Apart from that, we are working on the 'main stage design' for the last six months. We are putting a lot of thought about making them. There would be surprises for people.”

Further, he mentioned that they have new sponsors like Britannia, Zee5 and a few more onboard, “I am thankful for all our sponsors. We work hard to deliver great value to them and give them an excellent platform to connect with the youth.”

In terms of Sunburn 2018 and its marketing strategies, Karan Singh revealed that their overall focus is on Digital medium and social media. “We use all these as a way of communicating to our audience. And apart from this, we do some traditional advertising too. There were large printouts in the Times of India and we do promote ourselves a lot on radio and television as well,” informed Singh.

India's electronic Bass Raja Nucleya will add his desi dubstep to touch to the main stage. Jonas Blue would be debuting in India. DJ Snake, Axwell Ingrosso, Armin Van Buuren, and Alan Walker would be headlining the festival. When asked, how does Sunburn decide on bringing these artists to India, Singh elaborates, “We try to bring artists that are fresh and popular, also who have not performed in India. We try and cover EDM artists as well. We have this massive inflatable challenge, which is never done before. A survey is done every year and we do get a pulse of our fans about who they are following at that time. We do a lot of research and obviously, we try to get in artists who are extremely popular and have hit tracks that will put on a great show. Also, who really connect with the audience and put in a lot of energy is also an important factor of consideration for us.”

Earlier Sunburn used to be held at The Pearl of the Orient i.e Goa, but since past two years, it’s being conducted in Pune, on this Karan Singh gave a statement, “We have spoken a lot about the move from Goa to Pune and all the reasons have been well documented. Pune has been encouraging for us and we have had a great response there. It’s made the festival easily accessible and affordable for people and we see a great future for us.”

Lastly, Karan says, “We want to focus on our female fans as well and ensure that experience for them is extremely comfortable. Therefore we have introduced a new type of ticket for them. We have a separate box office window for the girls. We want to make sure that the festival is extremely superb for everybody who is attending."