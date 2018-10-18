Music to 'Cirque du Soleil' is inspired by musicians that perform on the streets, say musicians from BAZZAR

MUMBAI: Cirque du Soleil, world’s largest entertainment company, which will be making its debut in India with its all-new property BAZZAR this November.

A lesser known fact about Cirque is the talent showcase of live music and its blend with the entire performance. More so, every beat, every tune that you hear during a Cirque performance is unique and composed by Cirque du Soleil itself. To dig deeper in terms of music used in Cirque, musicians and Directors have given a few details, check them below.

Can you please explain the different kinds of music genres brought out by Cirque du Soleil?

The music created for each Cirque du Soleil reflects its theme and help set the tone for it. A score is written by a composer for shows that feature original music, as opposed to pre-recorded soundtracks by major artists like The Beatles and Michael Jackson. Musicians and singers perform the score live and must be ready to adjust the tempo or improvise to follow the pace of the artists on stage.

What were the challenges you have faced while working on the music for Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR?

While creating the music, I picture myself in the street playing music for people. The music of BAZZAR is fun, accessible and dreamy. It’s all based on very simple instruments like piano, guitar and vocal. We blended all these things to write the score and make it as fun as possible to make it melodic with lots of energy.

Is there any live music? If yes, then which are the instruments used in the performance?

BAZZAR features live music with one singer and two musicians on stage. The music is the kind that makes you want to get up and dance and makes you leave the Big Top singing the melodies.

Where is the music inspired from?

The music is inspired by musicians that perform on the streets, the musicians play and array of instruments that keeps the music feeling very joyful and grass roots. I would describe it as a fusion between folk and electronica. It is the kind of music that makes one stomp their feet and clap.

How according to you does music help in making the show stand out?

The music is the kind that makes you want to get up and dance and makes you leave Big Top singing the melodies. Inspired by musicians that perform on the streets, the musicians play and array of instruments that keeps the music feeling very joyful and grass roots. I would describe it as a fusion between folk and electronica. It’s the kind of music that grabs you right away and that you walk out and you sing the melodies.

Some lesser known facts you would like to share on the music behind Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR?

In Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR, the live band is composed by two musicians within the troupe that are always playing, live. With live music, singing, and a ‘ghost DJ’ who is never seen but heard, the result is a super groovy, universal, supercharged pop soundscape. Folk-electronica ear-candy, created with four main instruments: Baritone sax, acoustic guitar, dreamy melodic piano, and soulful vocals. Hits of ukulele, various flutes, and simple banjo, amplify the spirit of sidewalk entertainment. A soulful singer brings poetic, female energy within the musical craze. Combined with live musicians, their total performance makes music an equally visual experience, bringing fans closer to the action within the intimate big top setting.

Cirque du Soleil would be performing in India for the first time, what are your thoughts on it?

While we have been entertaining millions of people for over 30 years in more than 60 countries, we continue to look for new markets and new audiences. We’re happy to finally present ourselves and our creativity to the Indian audience also we’re eager to see what their reaction will be.