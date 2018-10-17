RadioandMusic
Omnio Sound and Clubbing TV Premiere Immersive Live Stream on Facebook at Amsterdam Dance Event
MUMBAI: Omnio Sound and Clubbing TV join forces to live stream 21 world-renowned DJs performing exclusive one-hour DJ sets and interviews at this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), the world’s largest electronic music conference and festival welcoming over 2,500 artists and 350,000 music fans.

On 17-19 October from the studio at Derde Helmersstraat 30HS, 1054 BH Amsterdam, this DJ marathon will live stream in 4K UHD integrated with Omnio Sound between 12:00 and 19:00 CET. Omnio Sound will be activated for audiences to experience the immersive audio sensation.

This will be broadcast on the Facebook pages of Pure Ibiza Radio and Clubbing TV, in addition to the Clubbing TV App. A selection of shows will also live stream on the official ADE page. The show will broadcast on television worldwide via Clubbing TV and aired on radio in Spain via Ibiza Pure Radio.

Omnio will receive attendees at the studio to explain how entertainment professionals, venues, hardware players and streaming platforms can engage with this revolutionary technology. Omnio Sound is the audio technology taking a disruptive approach with psychoacoustics to enable audiences to feel spatial presence in music playback, described as immersion and felt as a physical sensation creating a higher level of excitement.

“Electronic music fans are the most engaged audiences in live streaming, and our aim is to boost their experience by pushing the frontiers of audio technology. Our mission at Omnio Sound has always been about ensuring the ultimate music enjoyment —which makes Facebook Live Streaming from ADE the ideal channel to showcase immersive audio to global audiences’’, says CEO Bernt Böhmer, “Audiences will truly feel as if they are here, standing next to the DJ!’’

Studio Address: Derde Helmersstraat 30HS, 1054 BH Amsterdam

Date: 17-19 October 2018

Time: between 12:00 and 19:00 CET

