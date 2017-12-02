RadioandMusic
Bacardi House Party Sessions to take over your party playlist

Tags:
Live | Anshuman Goenka | Barcadi House Party Sessions | Ritviz Srivastava | Aarya | MALFNKTION | MojoJojo | Udd Gaye | All India Bakchod | Nucleya |

MUMBAI: The Barcadi House Party Sessions hunt for talent has finally come to an end. The ultimate house party anthem of India has come to a close with finalist Ritviz Srivastava’s launch of Udd Gaye as part of the final playlist. The new track Udd Gaye with its catchy chorus has a rather fun melody with an electronic fusion. The Pune-based 21-year-old DJ, singer and Hindustani dance music producer is one of the winners of the Bacardi House Party Sessions hosted by All India Bakchod (AIB) and Nucleya.

The hunt started in mid-September, check the promotional video below:

The other three winners Aarya, MALFNKTION and MojoJojo along with RITVIZ are all set to play at Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2017 on 8-10 December 2017. With this platform, Bacardi is passionately nurturing the musicians of tomorrow; collaborating with artists to mentor and bring the next big stars in music to the party scene.

Bacardi India marketing head Anshuman Goenka says, “Bacardi has been known for creating legendary experiences since the Bacardi Blast campaign in India, and we have continued to build a strong association with music. Bacardi House Party Sessions enables us to take our next leap in this space and bring together the house party culture with the best upcoming musical talent in the country; giving them the platform to showcase their true potential. Bacardi House Party Sessions goes beyond being the perfect partner for high energy experiences to promoting talented artists and providing them with the right mentorship and opportunities to succeed.”

