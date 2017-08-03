Billboard International heavyweights Ed Peto, Tracy Maddux, Rob Schwartz to speak at All About Music Conference

MUMBAI: India's pioneering artist management agency, Tarsame Mittal Talent Management is gearing up to host India’s first ever annual inclusive music conference titled ‘All About Music’ on September 18th& 19th this year at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

This initiative aspires to create, build and sustain the opportunities between the various verticals and markets of the music industry, evaluate global business prospects and create a gateway for international markets as well as address the shortcomings and roadblocks within the rapidly evolving music business. The music conference’s uniqueness lies in its universality without being biased to a particular genre or segment of the music industry. With representation from over 10 states, the forum will play host to over 500 delegates and over 50 speakers and experts and will travel to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities through mini unconferences.

CEO of CD Baby and independent music propagator Tracy Maddux, Founder of Outdustry, a firm specialising in the Chinese recorded music industry, Ed Peto and Executive Producer of the US feature film Bernard and Huey, Rob Schwartz and Paul Brindley, co-founder of MusicAlly will be the first line-up of international speakers to join the conference.

Other names include Canadian music producer Spek, musician Arijit Singh, composers Amit Trivedi and Sunny M.R., lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, Ashish Hemrajani of Bookmyshow, Shreyas Srinivasan of Insider, Devraj Sanyal of Universal Music Group, Nirmika Singh of Rolling Stones India, Mandar Thakur of Times Music, Vijay Nair of OML, legal experts Neeta Ragoowansi and Priyanka Khimani, Gurpreet Singh of One Digital Entertainment, Keya Madhvani of Twitter are some of the names to join the esteemed panel.

TM Talent Management Founder Tarsame Mittal states, “Being in the business of talent management, I have been interacting with a lot of established and emerging talent, as well as music labels, publishers, copyright societies etc. and I have noticed the lack of communiqué and information which in the long run is detrimental to the growth of music business. I want to change the way music is standardized today. All About Music is a platform curated to put the spotlight on the potential of the Indian music industry and set new benchmarks and goals. Our aim is to bring together all the different stakeholders of the music industry together on an exclusive platform to amplify the future of music.”

Through an intimate series of programs such as panel discussions, case studies, expert meet and greets, networking hub, the two-day conference curated by Tarsame Mittal Talent Management will act as a catalyst for collaboration, exploration and expansion of the indigenous music industry and will culminate in a music showcase featuring a leading artist.

The conference will see representation from key influencers and personalities from the music industry including regulatory heads, law firms, digital distribution companies, record label owners, management agencies, festival organizers, programmers& arrangers, mix-master engineers, lyricist, musicians and artists across all genres and regions of music. Topics discussed would widely range from rights & legal, revenue, marketing, management, digital, deployment, technology and creative.