| 31 Jan 2017
4th edition of Supersonic transforms into a multi-genre international music festival; receives extraordinary sponsor support
| 09 Jan 2017

SpotboyE awards Bollywood with 'SpotboyE Salaams'

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com of 9X Media is all set to honour the best in Bollywood in 2016 with The SpotboyE Salaams (awards). The Salaam will break away from the clutter of ‘song-dance performance’ and TRP obligations and reset the agenda to honour sheer talent. SpotboyE Salaams will be announced on 4 Ja...

MUMBAI: Uniting all music lovers in Pune, Vh1 Supersonic powered by Gionee and Budweiser is all set to transform into a multi-genre international destination from 10-12 February 2017. After three successful editions of creating the best of live dance music experience for its audience, LIVE Viacom18's marquee property, Vh1 Supersonic 2017 has nearly doubled its sponsorship value since the previous edition by partnering with brands from diverse sectors on the back of tremendous success in the past editions and a transformed genre line-up.

These brands associated with the music festival would be able to successfully reach out to 90 million consumers, given the strength of Viacom18 network channels and OTT platform VOOT.

Owing to the success in the last three years, the all-new edition of Vh1 Supersonic has received tremendous support from its sponsors. While Gionee has come on board as a Title sponsor and the festival is powered by Budweiser, the total sponsorship value this yearhasgrown nearly two-fold since the previous edition, comprising names such as Fastrack, Mexitos, Ajio.com, Reliance Digital, Bisleri, Spraymint and Dot Shot. The festival now has sponsors across various sectors such as ecommerce, lifestyle consumer, electronic retailer and fmcg, to name a few.

Commenting on the transformation of Vh1 Supersonic 2017, Viacom18 Business Head for Integrated Network Solution and Consumer Products, Saugato Bhowmik said, “In the last four years, we realised that our young audience was inclined towards wanting newer experiences and diverse musical genres. Hence, we took a conscious decision to transform this edition into a multi-genre international music festival. This transformation, supported by the success of our previous editions, has led us to a near doubling of our sponsorship value this year.”

This year, the music festival has adopted a unique approach to promote sponsoring brands across platforms. Going beyond conventional route of sponsorship, Vh1 Supersonic 2017 has strengthened the level of partnership with sponsoring brands by ensuring seamless, symbiotic integration. Strengthened by the Viacom18 network, Vh1 Supersonic is in the process of creating customised branded content for its sponsors such as after-movies for Gionee and Budweiser, webcasts as well as web-series that would be aired across all channels of Viacom18 as well as OTT platform, VOOT, thereby reaching out to 90 million consumers.

The promising artist lineup for this year comprises over 50 artists with three headlining acts. After sending fans into a frenzy with Eric Prydz and going in for an encore with Macklemore, Vh1 Supersonic recently unveiled Zedd as its third headliner. In addition to the immaculate lineup, the music festival has unique on-ground experiences awaiting the audience in Pune. The audience can also enjoy a gamut of experiential activities beyond the mammoth artist line-up across the three days of Vh1 Supersonic. They can lose themselves in numerous hangout zones, filled with fun and adventurous activities, enjoy in a curated beer garden, weave through engaging art installations, shop till they drop at flea markets, and a lot more.

