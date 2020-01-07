RadioandMusic
Kumar Taurani of Tips industries believes music could potentially be the solution to mental health
MUMBAI: Tips Industries along with the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare came together to launch the #Music4MentalHealth initiative, in order to educate people about the positive impact that music can have on mental health.

Tips Music 4 Mental health compilations include legendary artists: Pt. Hari Prasad Chourasia, Pt. Jasraj, Pt. Shivkumar Sharma, Ustad Bismillah Khan, Ustad Vilayat Khan, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pannalal Gosh, and Jagjit Singh.

The compilations are Mindful Morning Bliss Music , Mindful Music Evening Peace and Mindful Mantras which are all available on JioSaavn, Amazon Music and Gaana.

 In fact, Tips Industries being famous for Bollywood music happens to be the first and only music company in the world to promote the heritage and the science of Hindustani raags for mental health care.

Kumar Taurani quotes "This decade is all about combating issues that cause mental stress and at Tips Industries Ltd we are proud to be at the fore-front of taking our heritage of Hindustani classical music & other music from Tips repertoire to the world for increasing awareness of how important music can be for mental health care"

We realize that the world is going through one of its toughest times. Millennial challenges and issues have increased the rate of suicides tremendously. Unmet desires for a better life, lack of safety and various fears often fuelled by a lack of tolerance breed an ever-increasing level of aggressiveness and rage. The resulting hostilities and losses in day to day lives of individuals cause serious mental health issues with visible human, and possibly not so apparent economic costs.

Tips envisions to increase the awareness of how important mental health especially is for this generation and having workshops are the best way to inculcate better habits from a younger age. Since then Dr. Parikh and experts from the mental health care department have conducted “The Path to Success “workshops across the country and reached out to over 200,000 students since October 2019.  The workshops also include a section of how music can have a positive impact and distress."

