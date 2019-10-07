RadioandMusic
RNM
| 07 Oct 2019
music
Press Releases
Ranveer's music label to make music for hearing impaired
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Labels | Ranveer Singh | Navzar Eranee |
MUMBAI: With his music label IncInk Records, actor Ranveer Singh is trying his best to create music for people with hearing impairment.
 
During one of the episodes of the hip hop reality show MTV Hustle, the label's artist Spitfire aka Nitin Mishra, the writer and composer of the hit song Asli Hip Hop from the film Gully Boy, performed his song Vartalap alongside a sign language interpreter for the benefit of the hearing impaired audience.
 
Talking about the initiative, Ranveer said, "I can't imagine my life without songs, and there are so many people who don't have the option of experiencing music at all! We wanted to attempt to change that.
 
"We want to translate our art in a way so those who cannot hear can somehow still consume it; even if they can't hear our songs but can in this manner see what we are trying to say with our music and maybe enjoy it, that's all we want. Every single thing we do at IncInk is all heart."
 
Ranveer launched the music label with filmmaker Navzar Eranee in March. Eranee said, "We wanted to include sign language from day one with all our music creatives. We want to make it mandatory as a practice and as we look into the future, utilize more techniques to include a larger audience who may not have the benefits that we enjoy when it comes to the arts. The Vartalap performance was a start in this direction."
 
(Source: IANS)
related stories
live  |  02 Oct 2019

Ritviz announces maiden music festival 'YUV Fest' in collaboration with Bacardi

MUMBAI: Fresh off his debut octuple track album announcement, one of the country’s most bankable and fastest rising electronic music producers, Ritviz Srivastava, from Pune, has teamed up with his long-time manager and business partner, Rahul Sinha to curate his first ever live IP, adding the ent

music services  |  01 Oct 2019

Spotify Premium Family Plan now available in India

MUMBAI: Spotify has announced the availability of its highly popular Premium Family plan in India, giving users more ways to enjoy and share audio content as a family.

live  |  30 Sep 2019

Zoom into the Beats of Punjabi Music as OPPO presents 'Straight Up Punjab Music Festival'

MUMBAI: PPO is excited to present, Straight Up Punjab Music Festival, a first of-its-kind YouTube Originals that will bring the best of Punjabi music talent on one common stage.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group