VYRL Originals' 'Sajna Ve' has addictive hook line
MUMBAI: VYRL Originals present one of the biggest collaborations of 2019 in the form of composer-singer Vishal Mishra and songwriter Lisa Mishra. The duo’s debut collaboration, Sajna Ve is a heart-warming love ballad, a charming romantic duet ready to strum at the heartstrings of all listeners.

With guitar at its soul and laced with R&B undertones, Sajna Ve is much more than any ordinary romantic love song. Composed by Vishal Mishra himself and co-written with Akshay Tripathi; Sajna Ve impeccably depicts love, passion and emotions metaphorically comparing the process of being in love to the five senses and five elements. 

Vishal and Lisa’s vocals make Sajna Ve a true sensation and bring out the true feeling of being in love. The video subtly climaxes an evocative tale that explores the relationship and romance between two creatives and their muses. Scenic locations and picturesque landscapes add to the overall vibe of the track. This contemporary love ballad and a classic in the making will connect with audiences across all ages.

Speaking about the track Vishal Mishra comments, “As musicians, we rarely get to create music in an organic way, the way we would always like to work on something. Sajna Ve has been a truly satisfying journey in that sense. The song is special because this is the first time I have composed a non-film song, sung it, written it and featured in the music video. It’s aesthetically right, because it’s the kind of song that I don’t get to work on for a Bollywood film. I loved the freedom I experienced while working on it.”

“The guitar riff, which goes on throughout the song, is the soul of it. I enjoyed working on it with Lisa, who is a wonderful singer. Since music lovers have opened up to non-film music again, I really hope they will enjoy my song,” he adds.

Speaking about the track, Lisa Mishra shares, “Sajna Ve is one of those songs that sticks to your bones. It’s a melody that practically sings itself, and Vishal has done a stellar job of composing what’s sure to be an addictive hook line. The team at VYRL was a dream to work with and is the most artist-centric label. They really listen to what their artists want and achieve common ground with the right guidance.”

Sharing his thoughts, Universal Music Group India and South Asia Senior Vice President Vinit Thakkar shares, “VYRL Originals has released successful tracks for the past year with young, versatile artistes and each track is carefully curated, with a story telling approach, to engage audiences. Vishal and Lisa, both, are multi-talented and extremely dedicated artistes. Their passion for music reflects in the composition and the vocals, which makes Sajna Ve an addictive, love track”.

The track is available on music streaming platforms.

Watch here

