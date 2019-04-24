Sony Music partners with Green Gold Animation to release music of animated film

MUMBAI: Sony Music has partnered with Green Gold Animation to release the music of the latest instalment of the iconic film franchise, Chhota Bheem - Kung Fu Dhamaka. The music of this animated film has been composed by Sunil Kaushik and John Stewart Eduri and has three songs featuring the multi-talented Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan.

The film releases on 10 May and has Bheem training in the martial art of ‘Kung Fu’ and travelling to China to take part in the world’s most prestigious Kung Fu competition.

Of the three songs, Daler Mehndi has an anthem song called Kung Fu Dhamaka while Sunidhi Chauhan would be heard in the fun packed Mahal Mein Sabka Swagat Hai and Circus Jam.

Chhota Bheem, the lovable laddoo-loving charismatic boy from the fantasy land of Dholakpur, walked into the hearts of children and since 2008 has dominated it.

Green Gold Animation CEO and Founder Rajiv Chilaka, “We are excited to be partnering with Sony Music to release our new film’s music content through them. With their robust network and reach, we are sure the songs would be heard far and wide. Chhota Bheem - Kung Fu Dhamaka has some really fun tunes and rhythms that will connect with people across age groups especially the kids.”

Sony Music India Head Kids Division Head Anjana Devraj said, “Chhota Bheem is globally the biggest kids’ pop cultural icon and we are extremely thrilled to be collaborating with the team to release the music. The first video releases on 26 April 2019 and the next two in the following week with a special release slated around Chhota Bheem’s birthday on1 May. We have a robust marketing and promotion plan on the music and we are confident that the magic created by Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan will translate into people loving the music.”