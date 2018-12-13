RadioandMusic
| 13 Dec 2018
Universal Music India appoints Shantanu Gangane as Vice President, Marketing
Shantanu Gangane
MUMBAI: Leading music label, Universal Music today announced the appointment of Shantanu Gangane as the Vice President, Marketing India and South Asia. In his new reporting into Senior Vice President, Vinit Thakkar, Shantanu will be will be primarily responsible for growth of international and domestic content uptake while closely working with brands and partners.

Prior to joining Universal, Shantanu was with Vu Clip Inc. where he was the Head of Marketing for the OTT venture Viu India. Shantanu Gangane has advertising and media experience spanning 15 years with reputed brands like MTV, Nickelodeon, Radio City, FCB Ulka and Times Network.

Speaking on the appointment of Shantanu Gangane as the Vice President, Marketing for Universal Music India and South Asia, Senior Vice President Vinit Thakkar, Universal Music India and South Asia said, “We are at a very interesting time in the music business which is being driven by creativity and innovations at all levels. Shantanu will be a great addition to the management team at Universal Music India and South Asia with his diverse experience across media and entertainment businesses and his expertise across functions of Marketing and PR.”

Speaking on his new role as Vice President, Marketing at Universal Music India, Shantanu said, “This is an exciting growth phase of my career and I couldn’t be happier to join the leading music label Universal Music that is looking at India for a growth trajectory. And working with passionate industry experts, Devraj and Vinit is surely going to be a fulfilling and enriching experience.

