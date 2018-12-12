Sony Music, India partners with Tommy Sandhu to present ‘Tommy’s Brownload’

MUMBAI: Global music giant Sony Music collaborates with Tommy Sandhu, UK’s most popular South Asian Radio Presenter, Kejal Kamani, a well-known radio producer, and radio jockey and Sachi a prominent DJ to release a weekly Podcast titled ‘Tommy’s Brownload’. Sony Music is the music partner and the Executive Producer of this podcast.

Celebrating both Western and Eastern values, the Brownload boys will be the much-needed voice for South Asians everywhere! Whether you’re in the car, stuck in traffic or in much need of a laugh Tommy’s Brownload is your weekly fix of pure joy! The Podcast will include some funny analysis of Indian culture, traditions and family playfulness. Expect celebrity guests and interviews along with hilarious parody songs and jokes.

Says Jobita Dsouza, Associate Director (International Markets), Sony Music - India, “The culture of listening to Podcasts in the West is hugely popular. We identified the opportunity to produce a Podcast for South Asian audiences in diaspora markets. There was no better fit than Tommy Sandhu and his team Kej, and DJ Sachy who has been a household name as Radio presenters in the UK and many other international countries.”

Adds on Tommy Sandhu, Kej and DJ Sachy, “We wanted to bring our audience a show from the heart of every Desi home (the kitchen) in London. We love laughing our way through life with all the antics that typically go on for South Asians based in the UK, North America or any part of the world. You’re guaranteed to hear some great music played and analyzed on our podcast, including our own style of reviews of Hollywood and Bollywood film which are completely unbiased. Expect surprise episodes featuring some special guests from the Film and Music industry from India, UK, and North America.”

The first episode of Tommy’s Brownload is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The podcast will also be available shortly on Google Podcasts, Stitcher and more.