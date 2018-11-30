RadioandMusic
| 30 Nov 2018
Saregama enters into a strategic partnership with Harman Kardon
Labels | Saregama | Harman Kardon | Vikram Mehra |

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, has entered into a strategic partnership with world’s leading audio brand Harman Kardon, by HARMAN, for launching the next generation of Carvaan range of products. The first product from this partnership, Carvaan Gold, was launched, yesterday, in time for the festival season.

Carvaan Gold is the top-of-the-line variant of Carvaan designed using iconic Harman Kardon sound technology and speakers. It comes in a hi-end metallic body, and is available in exclusive Champagne Gold and Rose Gold colours. The product also comes with a companion app that allows users to create their own playlist or select their favourite song on Carvaan.

Carvaan Gold comes with all the great features that Carvaan is known for - pre-loaded with 5000 evergreen Hindi songs without any interruption of ads, categorized into 130+ stations featuring the best of Mohd. Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Rajesh Khanna and other legends of Bollywood; the entire collection of Ameen Sayani’s Geetmala; FM/AM radio and the option to listen to one’s personal collection of songs via Bluetooth or by plugging in a pen drive in the USB port. Carvaan Gold works on a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5 hours.

Saregama India managing director Vikram Mehra, says, "Carvaan is positioned as the perfect gifting product, and Carvaan Gold takes it further as the perfect gift for self. Our partnership with Harman Kardon allows us to deliver exceptional sound quality to the retro music lovers”

“Carvaan has gained immense popularity with masses across India. We are excited to launch Carvaan audio system with the iconic Harman Kardon sound. Combining premium audio quality of Harman Kardon’s premier sound elements, Carvaan Gold will gain exceptional advantage and a distinct identity.” said HARMAN India Lifestyle Audio Vice President Sumit Chauhan.

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things.

Formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd, Saregama owns the largest music archives in India, one of the biggest in the world.  The ownership of nearly 50 per cent of all the music ever recorded in India also makes Saregama the most authoritative repository of the country’s musical heritage.

