Times Music releases music cards of Kannada record label Sangeetha

MUMBAI: In what can be called as a spectacular union, Times Music has collaborated with renowned Kannada record label, Sangeetha - The Master Recording Company. Times has obtained the rights of music cards of Sangeetha, which is the first licensed company to produce pre-recorded audio cassettes in South India.

Speaking about the collaboration, Times Music COO Mandar Thakur said, “Times Music has been one of the undisputed leaders in the regional music space and with this arrangement, to release music cards of Sangeetha, we are further consolidating that position. We are really honoured to be associated with Sangeetha Music.”

On the alliance, Sangeetha Music head H.M. Shrikrishna also said, “Times Music is one of the reputed music companies of India. Collaborating with them will help our albums reach our music lovers worldwide in the physical format.”

Post this possession, Times Music has expanded its catalogue, thus catering to a larger audience. People will now have an access to over 2000 albums, including a variety of music and Kannada songs of course. The various genres will comprise of instrumental, Carnatic, dance music, classical-vocal, non-film and devotional songs and folk music, which will be available in top South Indian languages, including Sanskrit.

Dr. M. Balamuralikrishna, Swami Haridhos Giri Guruji, E. Gaayathri, T.V. Gopalakrishnan etc. are a few names to mention, whose songs will be a part of the catalogue. Also, famous songs from Dr. Rajkumar’s films and devotional albums will also be available on account of this collaboration.