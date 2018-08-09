RadioandMusic
RNM
| 09 Aug 2018
music
News
Global artist royalty portal launched in India
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Labels | Sony Music | global artist royalty portal | Shridhar Subramaniam | Apoorva Mehta |

MUMBAI : Music label Sony Music has launched its global artist royalty portal, Artist Portal, in India. It will empower artists by giving them easy access to royalty statements online.

Along with detailed insights on worldwide music streams, downloads, video views, charts position and more, the label's artiste and partners are presented with earnings from across all leading audio and video platforms.

In addition, Artist Portal also gives social media analytics to understand consumer interaction and feedback on the song.

"It is a unique platform that gives artists access to revenue and consumer insights information on their songs," Shridhar Subramaniam, President India and Middle East, said in a statement.

Movie producer Mukesh Bhatt said it is a fantastic way of giving producers and artists an immediate access to what they are earning. "I didn't think this would ever happen in India, and am happy that Sony Music is setting new benchmarks with this portal," he added.

Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta finds it 'phenomenal'. "The transparency is much needed. The tool is simple yet intuitive and is very effective."

Artist Portal is currently live in 27 countries like the US, Australia and China, with over 250 artists and managers.

(Source: IANS)

related stories
labels  |  09 Aug 2018

Times Music releases music cards of Kannada record label Sangeetha

MUMBAI: In what can be called as a spectacular union, Times Music has collaborated with renowned Kannada record label, Sangeetha - The Master Recording Company.

television channels  |  08 Aug 2018

SpotboyE.com's 'Music Buddies' showcases camaraderie between Bollywood's most popular musical duos

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com the digital platform by 9X Media Pvt Ltd has created a fun Friendship series that salutes the special bond between top musical duos.

artiste management  |  07 Aug 2018

Artist Aloud launches 'Artist Aloud Unplugged' - A new music series

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a home for independent musicians has launched a new venture ‘Artist Aloud Unplugged’. This new show will feature curated and talented independent musicians performing in a raw, unfiltered format.

explore RNMbiz

resources

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group