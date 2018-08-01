T-Series chooses PPL as its exclusive partner

MUMBAI: With the appointment of Rajat Kakar, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has seen some amazing changes in the system. Impressed by this, with complete trust, T-Series has once again, chosen PPL to manage its public performance license in India. This is an exclusive arrangement with PPL.

Also Read: My vision is to enhance value for both members and users of Sound Recordings: Rajat Kakar

With T-series on board, PPL, now, will have control on the lion’s share, of the Indian music market, as they already have major Indian players like Saregama, Sony Music, Universal Music, Venus, Aditya, Lahari Music etc.

Speaking about the same, T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar said, “We have had a long association with PPL and are, further, very happy, with the positive changes taking place under the new management. I am honoured to be able to add value to the running of the Company, by coming on the board, at this juncture, when the organization is poised to harness its true potential in the coming years.”

Speaking about the tie-up PPL Managing Director Rajat Kakar said, “We are delighted to renew our association with T-Series for Public Performance Licensing in the country. With its aggressive marketing, T-Series is a powerhouse of hits and no party is a success, without playing hits from their roster. As we increase our licensing footprint, renewal of this mandate was eagerly awaited by our team and licensees alike. This year also marks a decade of our partnership with T-Series. We also welcome T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar, on PPL’s board of directors. With him on board, we are looking forward to PPL, scaling further heights in the years to come.”

PPL, exclusively, represents all international majors in the country, thereby offering a complete bouquet of international, new Hindi films, old Hindi classics and regional hits to its license holders.

Public performance license is taken by hotels, clubs, retail stores, for events and background music usage, so as to play their choice of music at the venue or event. Payment of such usage by obtaining a license from PPL is protected in the copyright law. The tariffs for various usages are published on their site.