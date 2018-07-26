Sony Music acquires music rights of the film 'Kizie Aur Manny'

MUMBAI: Music label, Sony Music has turned music distributor for Kizie Aur Manny , which is one of the most awaited films. Being an official adaption of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars, the Fox Star Studios’ film will be directed by debutante Mukesh Chabbrathe.

Adding musical magic to the film, with his beautiful compositions and on-point music direction, is AR Rahman, who shares, “I'm looking forward to working with the talented team at Fox Star Studios and Mukesh Chabbra on Kizie Aur Manny, which is a beautiful story. I have had the pleasure of working with Sony Music on many projects in the past and they have all been great experiences and I'm sure the team will do a great job in presenting the music to fans and music lovers worldwide.”

Sony Music India Marketing Director Sanujeet Bhujabal says, “Kizie Aur Manny is a captivating love story that will enthral audiences in India. Music plays an integral part in the film and AR Rahman promises nothing less than a musical spectacle. We have together created massive hits in the past and are extremely delighted to be working with him again. We are delighted to be partnering with the Fox Star Studios team and we are sure to make this film a memorable one.”

Adds, Fox Star Studios Chief Marketing Officer Shikha Kapur, “Kizie Aur Manny is an extraordinary story about love, life and hope, and there could be no one better than the genius of AR Rahman to manifest this journey through music. We are excited to collaborate with him and Sony music on this musical journey and are looking forward to creating a magical album in Kizie Aur Manny.”

'Kizie Aur Manny' will have Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. The fans are excited to see, how well, have the makers managed to keep the emotions and feel, of the movie, real as that in the book.