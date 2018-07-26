RadioandMusic
RNM
| 26 Jul 2018
music
News
Sony Music acquires music rights of the film 'Kizie Aur Manny'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Labels | Sony Music | AR Rahman | Sony Music India | Kizie Aur Manny | Shikha Kapur |

MUMBAI: Music label, Sony Music has turned music distributor for Kizie Aur Manny , which is one of the most awaited films. Being an official adaption of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars, the Fox Star Studios’ film will be directed by debutante Mukesh Chabbrathe. 

Adding musical magic to the film, with his beautiful compositions and on-point music direction, is AR Rahman, who shares, “I'm looking forward to working with the talented team at Fox Star Studios and Mukesh Chabbra on Kizie Aur Manny, which is a beautiful story. I have had the pleasure of working with Sony Music on many projects in the past and they have all been great experiences and I'm sure the team will do a great job in presenting the music to fans and music lovers worldwide.”

Sony Music India Marketing Director Sanujeet Bhujabal says, “Kizie Aur Manny is a captivating love story that will enthral audiences in India. Music plays an integral part in the film and AR Rahman promises nothing less than a musical spectacle. We have together created massive hits in the past and are extremely delighted to be working with him again. We are delighted to be partnering with the Fox Star Studios team and we are sure to make this film a memorable one.”

Adds, Fox Star Studios Chief Marketing Officer Shikha Kapur, “Kizie Aur Manny is an extraordinary story about love, life and hope, and there could be no one better than the genius of AR Rahman to manifest this journey through music. We are excited to collaborate with him and Sony music on this musical journey and are looking forward to creating a magical album in Kizie Aur Manny.”

'Kizie Aur Manny'  will have Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. The fans are excited to see, how well, have the makers managed to keep the emotions and feel, of the movie, real as that in the book.

related stories
marketing and promotions  |  24 Jul 2018

We are always looking for new artists and not a label, in particular: Shu Ping Liang, Mariott International (Asia Pacific)

MUMBAI: South Asia Pacific singing competition, Project: Aloft Star that kick-started last month, is scoring for some real talent.

music services  |  23 Jul 2018

Indian market will be bigger than UK or the US market: Lee Parsons, Ditto Music CEO

MUMBAI: Ditto Music Ltd, a Liverpool based Indie Music and Distribution label company, is all set to make its presence felt in South Asia by entering the Indian market. The city of dreams, Mumbai will be the headquarter of the company in India.

live  |  21 Jul 2018

A quarter slice of music at Live at The Quarter

MUMBAI: Indian music scene needed a musician who promotes the young talent and unheard genres. Ashutosh Phatak, seems to be the answer for that.

explore RNMbiz

music

radio

resources

mobile digital

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group