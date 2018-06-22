Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosanjh and Tapsee Pannu starrer, Soorma – the greatest comeback story of the hockey legend Sandeep Singh.

Commenting on the association, Sony Music India Marketing Director Sanujeet Bhujabal says, “Soorma is a story that everyone needs to know and the movie is a real-life drama that unfolds for its viewers. It is one of the biggest comeback stories that will stay with you for long. The magic of Gulzar Saab and the uber-talented Shankar -Ehsaan-Loy have created melodies that are lyrically rich and fit perfectly with the storyline and in fact, enhances it further. We released the first song last week and it has seen a massive response and prior to the release, we will be releasing three more singles.”

Sony Pictures Networks Productions Head Sneha Rajani also said,“The songs in Soorma, have shades of romance, inspiration, sadness and hope which perfectly resonates with the film and its powerful story. We are extremely lucky to have a magical team put together the music of this film. To work with the legendary Gulzar Saab and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has been an amazing journey in itself. We are delighted to have Sony Music on board because we believe the music of this film will reach the hearts of millions of people worldwide.”

Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh & Deepak Singh, the music has been composed by the hit trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by the celebrated and multi-talented Gulzar.

The theatrical release of the film is scheduled for 13 July 2018. The first song, Ishq Di Baajiyaan, sung by Diljit Dosanjh is available on Sony Music’s YouTube channel and across all audio platforms for streaming and download. Soorma will have five soundtracks in total.