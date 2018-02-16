T-Series to invest Rs 500 crore in films in 2018

MUMBAI: Indian music label and movie studio T-Series is investing Rs 500 crore in films in 2018, a statement said.

The company's Chief Managing Director Bhushan Kumar said: "We are ready to release around nine to 10 content-driven films this year that have talented actors, producers, scriptwriters and visionary directors. The year 2018 is a landmark year for T-Series."

With an eye on creating cinema that is both entertaining and thought provoking, Kumar said his aim is not only to create a unique space in the market for his company as a film producer but also to bring value to storytelling for audiences across the globe.

"Audiences' tastes are changing rapidly and our aim is to present them with new thoughts and ideas and show them a new way of thinking. We are excited to support good talent in the industry because they are creating some amazing films and telling inspiring and game-changing stories," he added.

Among the films that the banner is producing in 2018 are Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Hate Story IV, Raid, Blackmail, Fanne Khan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Deepika Padukone - Irrfan Khan's next, Ajay Devgn and director Akiv Ali's yet untitled, Kedarnath and Arjun Patiala.

(Source: IANS)