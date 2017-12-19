RadioandMusic
Hungama and T-Series come together in exclusive content tie-up

MUMBAI: Hungama, announces an exclusive content association with India’s leading music label, T-Series and their Mixtape music property for its Punjabi edition. The Mixtape Punjabi has been loved and appreciated by music lovers across the nation, where the renditions and their combinations have won millions of hearts.

In its latest edition, T-Series Mixtape Punjabi will feature renowned artists including, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Sukhwinder Singh, Daler Mehendi, Sukhbir, Gippy Grewal, Neha Kakkar, Akriti Kakkar among many others. The Punjabi series has been directed by Ahmed Khan and the music director is Abhijit Vaghani. Each track will be exclusively available on Hungama Music for the first five days since its launch.

Speaking about the association, Hungama.com CEO Siddhartha Roy said, “Hungama and T-Series have been closely associated for over a decade, and we are delighted to partner with them for one of their most anticipated music properties. Punjabi music has become a phenomenon across the globe, we are glad to bring this refreshing content to our consumers across India and international markets. We are sure that the T-Series Mixtape Punjabi edition will be a huge hit.”

Sharing their thoughts on the association and music property, T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar said, “Hungama and T-series have had a strong relationship since years and both Hungama and T-series have been pioneers to provide music digitally. So it's great to have one of our oldest partners partnering with us on something new.”

Hungama Music has over 3.5mn content pieces available across genres and 11 languages; it is also the only music-streaming app that supports multi-lingual transliteration in six languages. The Hungama Music app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users can also access the content on Hungama.com as well as m.Hungama.com.

