Sony Music gets into an exclusive partnership with BeingU Music

MUMBAI: Independent music in India is being promoted in various ways and taking this further BeingU Music is associating with Sony Music, through an exclusive partnership. The latest Dr Zeus single Woofer is a part of it.

Featuring the biggest artistes from the music industry including the iconic Dr Zeus, rapper Snoop Dogg and the talented Zora Randhawa, the song has an instant likability that stays with you for long. The song is also a singing debut of the stunning Nargis Fakhri who is seen grooving to music.

Talking about their first song launch and their vision for the label, the founder's Gurjot Singh and Akshit Kumar say, "At BeingU Music our aim is to take Indian music industry to the global platform. Our first song Woofer is a testimonial for the same. It further strengthens our vision with an exclusive partnership with the global music giant - Sony Music. With their highly experienced team and global network we can make a monumental shift in the way music is conceived, created and consumed."

Adding on, Sony Music President India and Middle East Shridhar Subramaniam "We are delighted to be associated with BeingU and their highly talented and passionate team. Both our vision and philosophy towards independent music are the same - of developing world-class artists and writing great hits. Being U has a robust roster of artists coupled with our Creative, Marketing and Distribution muscle we will make a significant impact on the fast-growing pop music scene."

BeingU Music and Sony Music will be working on an exclusive partnership and present fans with compelling musical content in the coming year.

Also Read: After 10 years of silence Dr Zeus releases 'Woofer'