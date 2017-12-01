Universal Music India set to end 2017 with a string of major International releases

MUMBAI: For Universal Music India, the year 2017 has been nothing short of exceptional as the leading record label released a number of record-breaking singles and albums that defined the word ‘chartbuster’. Starting off with the Canadian superstar Justin Bieber’s massive Mumbai concert that propelled his album Purpose to great heights in India, which eventually went on to become one of the highest selling International albums ever in India.

This was followed by the global smash Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee that broke all streaming records in India. The infectious track and it’s `Remix’ feat. Justin Bieber has become the most streamed International song in India across services. The song stayed at #1 on the Shazam `India Top 100’ chart for a phenomenal 15 weeks while it sat pretty on Apple Music’s `songs’ chart for 14 consecutive weeks.

On the success of Despacito in India, the Latino superstar Luis Fonsi said, “India is on my to-do list and I will surely come and perform there someday. I am glad everyone including kids in India are singing and enjoying the song in Spanish. I cannot wait to come to India and showcase my music.”

After Despacito, Universal Music had a string of releases that have all topped charts in India besides dominating radio and TV airwaves. These include Mi Gente another Latino smash by J Balvin and Willy William, Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift, ex-One Directioners Liam Payne’s Strip That Down and Niall Horan’s Slow Hands, Thunder by Imagine Dragons, Bad Liar and Fetish by Selena Gomez, Lonely Together by Avicii featuring Rita Ora to name a few.

On the success of his song in India the Mi Gente singer J Balvin said “This is a crazy feeling. I am on top of the world. It’s really beautiful, how Mi Gente is blowing up everywhere”.

Besides International acts, Universal Music India also successfully launched International singles with two of its exciting local signings - DASU’s Turn Back Time, in collaboration with Jamaican Dancehall star Charly Black and Ananya Birla’s Meant To Be produced by Norwegian music producer Andres Froen who has previously worked with Alan Walker. Interestingly Ananya’s single Meant To Be has just been Officially certified Platinum by the Indian Music Industry.

On his collaboration with DASU, Jamaican dancehall star Charly Black says, “I am thinking of coming to India as I recently collaborated with DASU for his first international Turn Back Time. I have spoken to him about performing in India. I find Indian music extremely beautiful and shall collaborate with an Indian artiste soon.”

Universal Music India & South Asia MD & CEO Devraj Sanyal said, “2017 has been an outstanding year for us at UMG India. Be it superstars from Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Selena Gomez or breaking NEW artistes in Jonas Blue, Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, J Balvin, Niall Horan. We’ve been constantly pushing the envelope and achieving streaming numbers unheard of before, many of them even beyond what Bollywood songs have achieved this year. Proud of my teams who have led innovative marketing and promotion campaigns right through the year, the results of which are out there to see. The icing on the cake is to close out the year on this momentum and for that we have the line up in place. So, keep watching this space.”