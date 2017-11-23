Universal Music leads vinyl market in India

MUMBAI: In the world full of digital, vinyl records have almost lost their existence. While there are still a few record labels that are trying hard to sustain them. Amongst them is Universal Music India that is today leading the local scenario in the vinyl market with a collection of 2000 international and domestic titles that are now available in India. With a ‘year on year’ sales growth of over 200 per cent in the format, Universal Music India is all set to further amp up its vinyl strategy.

The range of titles currently available on vinyl include albums from legendary to contemporary International acts including ABBA, Adele, Anoushka Shankar, The Beatles, Bob Marley, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, Eric Clapton, Dire Straits, Eagles, Frank Sinatra, Guns N Roses, John Lennon, Miles Davis, Metallica, Nirvana, Paul Simon, Queen, Rod Stewart, The Rolling Stones, The Who, U2, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and many more.

The vinyl range also includes classic domestic titles from Legends like Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, RD Burman, Hariharan, Jagjit Singh, Pankaj Udhas, Pandit Jasraj, Pandit Zakir Hussain, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and many more.

On the anvil is also a strategy to release some of the most iconic and popular Bollywood soundtracks on Vinyl for the very first time!

All vinyl released on Universal Music are freshly minted imports from Europe and available at a varied and affordable price range here. Music lovers of the format can access the entire range online on Amazon India or alternatively they could also visit many of the brick-and-mortar vinyl stores across the country.

Universal Music Group, South Asia’s Vice President, Physical, Live & Merchandise R.H. Chhatrapati says, “It’s been an amazing last couple of years for us with the Vinyl format. We’ve seen an incredible spike in consumption. Our plan now is to further extend our range of titles which will also include some of our best Bollywood soundtracks, making them available for the first time on vinyl. This coupled with a strong distribution network covering online and physical retail will ensure easy availability of the format to every music lover across the country.”