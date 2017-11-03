T-Series Vinod Bhanushali speaks on ED raid; Chitra Singh applauds the move

MUMBAI: The music labels are currently on their toes with Enforcement Directorate officers raiding their offices to collate documents related to financial transactions, but T-Series denies it.

When Radioandmusic connected with T-Series President Vinod Bhanushali he referred to this exercise as a routine survey and nothing more than that. He said, “It was not a raid, please do not term it like one. The officers were out on a routine survey where they asked us for certain documents and as a citizen, we (music labels) are cooperating with the officers and in their survey.”

We also connected with playback singer Chitra Singh who said, “It was ED (Enforcement Directorate) that got in touch with me last month to know the issues for royalties faced by my husband (Jagjit Singh) and me. We have not been paid our royalty dues for years and years that should come from IPRS. I am really happy with the initiative. This is going to be beneficial for the entire music industry. Every small musician and lyricist will be paid rightly for what they deserve.”

The action was taken against T-Series, Sony Music, Yash Raj, Universal Music Group and Saregama Music nationally with 50 officers carrying out searches in their offices, according to sources.

