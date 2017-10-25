RadioandMusic
Saregama teams up with Music & Sound to recreate old melodies
Labels | Saregama music | Old is Gold | Music & Sound | Mika Singh | Sahil Solanki | Raman Kapoor | Srishti Bhandari | Akira | Jyotica Tangri | T-Series | Mixtape | Tanu Srivastava | Lata Mangeshkar | Baiyan Na Dharo |

MUMBAI: Saregama Music which brings evergreen Hindi hits, devotional, folk and devotional numbers is introducing a new music property Old is Gold. The show is produced by Mika Singh’s production house Music & Sound. Old is Gold as the name suggests, offers new versions of older songs taken from Saregama’s library.

The show will be a set of 27 unplugged recreations of classic evergreen songs. These songs will be a mix of romantic and melancholic songs that will be sung by reality show winners like Sahil Solanki, Raman Kapoor, Srishti Bhandari, Akira, Jyotica Tangri etc. Mika Singh too has sung a couple of songs that are different from his regular peppy style of singing. Interestingly, the entire season was shot in just two days.

A similar concept was created by T-Series. The property was called Mixtape and it redefined Bollywood music.

Also Read: Bhushan Kumar confirms 'Mixtape Season 2

The first episode of Old is Gold was out yesterday. Singer Tanu Srivastava sang Lata Mangeshkar’s beautiful song Baiyan Na Dharo. The music of new version has been recreated by Ravi Pawar.

Check the episode below:

The original song from the movie Dastak is sung by Lata Mangeshkar, composed by Madan Mohan and penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

 Here is the original song:

 Stay tuned to Radioandmusic for more such updates.

