Times Music and JioMusic brings musical Diwali

MUMBAI: On the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, Times Music in association with JioMusic is offering a unique bouquet of devotional and spiritual music. JioMusic users can select from a wide array of thematic compilations of essential Bhajans, Aartis and Mantras sung by re-known artistes such as Shankar Mahadevan, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar and Anuradha Paudwal. Compilations also include a selection of Deepavali Maha-mantras and Aartis in Telegu and Tamil. The recordings and instrumentation is of the highest standards, all sourced from the rich spiritual and devotional catalogue of Times Music, and available on the homepage of JioMusic.

“India’s No.1 and favourite JioMusic is proud to associate with Times Music to provide exclusive spiritual music collection dedicated to Diwali Celebration. As part of this sweet partnership, JioMusic app will feature over 20 exclusive curations for this festive season in Hindi and regional languages for Jio customers to stream and download” said a spokesperson at JioMusic.

“Times Music as a market leader in the devotional and spiritual categories, is proud to partner with JioMusic to bring a super curated musical Diwali offering to consumers” said Times Music COO Mandar Thakur