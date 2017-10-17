RadioandMusic
RNM
| 17 Oct 2017
music
News
Sony Music to distribute Oriya content
Events
Event Management | 10 Oct 2017

EVC promises to bring a killer line-up like every year: Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: It's the festive season and multi-genre music and camp festival Enchanted Valley Carnival (EVC) is here to offer a distinctive experience to the festival attendees. The festival that will be hosting its fifth season on 16-17 December 2017 is looking at making this year a grand affair.EVC th...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Labels | Sony Music | Jatra | Sambalpuri folk songs | shloka mantra | Eastern Media Ltd | Hari Nair | Bhubaneswar | Sathire Nathile Tu | Jane Jungala Raja | Malaya Mishra | Oriya |

MUMBAI: Global music company Sony Music will distribute Jatra content, Sambalpuri folk songs and the devotional "shloka mantra" as part of a digital distribution deal with Odisha's media house Eastern Media Ltd.

They announced the deal on Tuesday.

"We were part of a training conducted by Sony Music in Bhubaneswar. Their digital distribution arm's ingestion process, online reporting systems truly stood for its quality and transparency. After experiencing this training and process, we decided to exclusively partner with Sony Music for digital distribution," Malaya Mishra from Eastern Media said in a statement.

Sony Music Entertainment India director - digital business Hari Nair said, "Eastern Media are actively into film production, have their own press, TV and radio channels. In short, a media giant from Odisha. We help them digitize and monetize their music content across digital platforms. Malaya Mishra is a well-known music composer and director."

The vast catalogue of Eastern Media also includes their old and upcoming movies, along with hit songs like Sathire Nathile Tu and Jane Jungala Raja.

(Source: IANS)

related stories
international music  |  16 Oct 2017

Vh1 to light up October with explosive music

MUMBAI: Vh1 is all set to take celebrations to a higher decibel this festive season with new show premieres and specially curated festive playlists. ‘Vh1 Fireworks Diwali Special’ will be playing the best songs to set the mood right on 19, 20 and 21 October 2017 leaving no reason to celebrate be

event management  |  10 Oct 2017

EVC promises to bring a killer line-up like every year: Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: It's the festive season and multi-genre music and camp festival Enchanted Valley Carnival (EVC) is here to offer a distinctive experience to the festival attendees.

event management  |  10 Oct 2017

OML enters dance festival space with Breezer Vivid Shuffle

MUMBAI: Only Much Louder (OML) which already owns BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, a diverse comedy-centric festival - Stage42, and the flagship creative entrepreneurial gathering - The Coalition recently joined Breezer to build the ultimate platform for hip-hop, Breezer Vivid Shuffle, India's biggest hip-

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group