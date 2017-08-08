RadioandMusic
08 Aug 2017
FilmiGaane goes live from Kishore Kumar's house to pay a tribute on his 88th Birth Anniversary
28 Jul 2017

Tomorrowland to air live at Glocal Junction

MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland. Everyone’s favourite music festival is coming live in the city of dream. The live event will take place in Glocal Junction in Worli with the screening partner Budweiser on 29 July. This will be worth the watch...

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Kishore Da's 88th Birth Anniversary, Shemaroo’s FilmiGaane indulged in a candid live conversation with Amit Kumar and unfolded the pages of Kishore Kumar’s life. The show aired on 4 August 2017 on Facebook.com/FilmiGaane right from Kishore da’s bungalow at Juhu giving a platform to all the Kishore Da fans across the world to engage and interact with each other. The show on an average saw more than 250 live viewers joining in right at the beginning and from there on the engagement increased by leaps and bounds. By the end of one hour thirty minutes, the show crossed 82K views and 6.07L reach.

Amit Kumar in the video said, “Baba’s presence in world of Music and Entertainment can be felt even now and after all these years, his songs continue to be number one. People say that my father was eccentric but actually he wasn't. He lived like a king and knew that he could get away with anything. It's as simple as that. But everyone loved him and didn't mind his eccentricities. It was because people knew that he was a simple man and that he didn't mean anyone harm. Besides, he was Kishore Kumar, a man who rose from the ashes several times.”

Shemaroo FilmiGaane has time and again come up with interesting campaigns that keeps the users hooked on. They were behind the first of its kind live Retro Web Show which is Kuch Kisse Kuch Kahaniyan with RJ Anmol and the 24 hour live user request based show 24 hours of FilmiGaane on the occasion of World Music Day and now with this special tribute, FilmiGaane has proved yet again that there is no limit to explore when it comes to create a live show on Facebook.

